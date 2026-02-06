Leo Horoscope Today, 06 February 2026: If you’re self-employed or freelancing, earnings can be satisfying today

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 06 February 2026: Despite your efforts, the rewards you seek may not fully materialise today. A heightened sense of responsibility prompts you to take matters seriously and look for long-term solutions rather than quick fixes. Ganesha suggests using the day to resolve old concerns or clear lingering uncertainty. Stability comes from addressing what’s been troubling you for a while.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

You’re in an advisory mood, but watch the edge in it. Over-criticism can bruise your partner and derail the day. Offer suggestions gently, and listen as much as you speak. A softer tone keeps romance intact and ensures your good intentions are received well, not resisted, by anyone, today, sincerely.