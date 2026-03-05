Leo Horoscope Today, 05 March 2026: Self-employed or freelance Leos may earn well today

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 05 March 2026: A sense of restlessness may follow you through the morning, making you feel as though nothing aligns the way you expect. Ganesha advises patience as you attempt to reorganise your thoughts and refocus scattered energy. This minor phase of uncertainty passes soon, revealing greater clarity. Avoid overthinking and stay steady. Your commitment to regaining balance helps you recover control. By the day’s end, confidence returns and the unsettling emotions begin to fade.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

You’re inclined to finish work early and make space for someone special. That meeting lifts your spirits and lightens the day. Ganesha calls it a ‘lightweight’, ‘cholesterol-free’, smile-filled phase — easy, cheerful, and restorative. Enjoy the warmth, and let affection, not schedules, set the evening’s pace for you, tonight, fully.