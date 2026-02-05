Leo Horoscope Today, 05 February 2026: Share ideas freely, but don’t take it personally if others don’t accept them

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 05 February 2026: Hard work forms the backbone of your day, and those committed to their goals will navigate the challenges smoothly. Ganesha advises vigilance — both at work and in personal relationships. Maintaining emotional equilibrium will help you balance responsibilities at home and on the professional front without friction.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

Watch the urge to criticise today. Even casual fault-finding can sting your partner and strain the bond. Choose encouragement over correction, especially in private moments. A softer approach keeps love steady and prevents small remarks from turning into lasting hurt for either of you now, so pause before speaking.