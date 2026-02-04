Leo Horoscope Today, 04 February 2026: You’re in the mood to dress up and shop, hoping to catch your partner’s eye

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 04 February 2026: Your self-confidence and sense of pride work in your favour, helping you excel in tasks you take on. Recognition and praise from others add to the day’s warmth. You may also indulge yourself by purchasing outfits or belongings you’ve been eyeing for a while. According to Ganesha, the day supports both personal upliftment and a renewed sense of self.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

You’re in the mood to dress up and shop, hoping to catch your partner’s eye. The effort pays off, with support and affection coming your way. Keep it playful rather than demanding. Shared plans or a small outing can bring you closer and add sparkle to the relationship for both.