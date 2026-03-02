Leo Horoscope Today, 02 March 2026: Plan that expensive holiday, but only after essentials are secured

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 02 March 2026: Today urges you to strike a healthy balance between earnings and expenditure. It’s a favourable time for investments and for making calculated moves in the stock market. Financial matters run smoothly as old debts clear and delayed payments finally reach you. A long-pending project nears completion, offering relief and satisfaction. Strengthening ties with business partners will also work in your favour, says Ganesha, bringing stability to joint endeavours.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

Social events are likely to fill your evening. You enjoy the limelight and may take your partner to a club or gathering. Dancing, singing, eating and drinking could absorb you so fully that quality couple time slips. Make a conscious effort to check in with your sweetheart, before night ends.