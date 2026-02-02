Leo Horoscope Today, 02 February 2026: You’ll reject anything substandard and lean toward premium choices

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 02 February 2026: Professional progress takes centre stage as promising developments emerge in both jobs and business. Entrepreneurs may land lucrative deals and explore long-term partnerships, while those in service roles can expect perks, recognition or growth opportunities. Ganesha advises sharpening your skills to match these prospects. It’s a favourable day to claim your space with confidence.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

Romance takes the edge off your worries. Seeing your partner lifts your spirits and raises excitement quickly. You want adventure in love, and your bold imagination may spark theirs, too. Keep it playful, not reckless. The day favours passion with a touch of tenderness and loyalty, too, from you, today.