Horoscope Your Week Ahead, September 16, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Your Week Ahead, September 16, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You are entering a fascinating phase. Your task, for nothing in astrology comes free from responsibility, is to acknowledge your emotional power, understand its source deep within your unconscious, and use it wisely. At such times, there is little to be gained from confronting other people.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You are probably now acting in defiance of your Taurean character by being far more lively than usual. Your travel prospects at present are really quite remarkable and it does seem that adherence to a strict daily routine can only lead to frustration.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You will be supported by the fact that Mercury, your sparkling planetary ruler, is in a helpful region, but could also be encouraging you to confuse your thoughts with your feelings. It may be that you will take decisions based on your desires, and prioritise your needs according to the facts.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your major asset at the present time is self-confidence and it is the power of positive thought which will prove your greatest ally. Push ahead with domestic plans and don’t be put off by difficult partners. By the way, you should perform impressively in professional relationships.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

It’s time to put on your thinking cap. You may reflect on your life so far and consider carefully just what your next step should be. Also, develop those discreet mystical or spiritual interests which have so far been pushed to one side by the pressures to conform to a particular lifestyle.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

As a result of the fact that both the Sun and the Moon are providing helpful alignments, we may make a confident forecast of increasing prosperity over the next year. As more money comes your way, your fears over your lack of security will be appeased.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Emotionally, this is a period during which you must continue the process you should already have begun, questioning all that is fundamental to your existence. Revise every assumption that you have ever held about relationships in general, as well as about one or two special individuals in particular.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

In private, intimate and emotional situations, such as are developing now, the price you have to pay is always balanced by eventual rewards, yet these may come in a form which is at first difficult to recognise. You must therefore rely on your instincts, and ease yourself forward very carefully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Your future is intimately tied to that of your friends and colleagues. After all, none of us is an island, which means, if you go it alone, you’ll miss out on all that vital support and forget essential details. But if you get other people on your side then they’ll be protecting you against failure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Some of you have by now got the idea that you are in a long-term pattern of change and that you must surrender your normal Capricornian resistance to upheaval. Those of you who have not learnt this simple lesson must do so now if you are to make the most of your extraordinary opportunities for growth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

The fact that this month’s major Sun-Moon alignments are profoundly practical – in the sense that it actually encourages you to get things done – can only do you good. All aspects of your life, including your intimate personal relationships, will benefit.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

In some respects life appears to slow down and even go backwards. There’s a lot for you in this, particularly because you’ll be able to look at every bit of good fortune you’ve experienced over the last nine months, and make sure that it’s here for good.

