Horoscope Today,August 18, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

What you earn and what you own are two sides of the same picture. This might seem like a rather obvious statement, but it may be deeply pertinent if somebody else has their eyes on your possessions. As a matter of interest, you might also be looking at the price of an emotional tie.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Some decisive aspects to your sign denote that you must have the will to start afresh. You must stand your ground if principles are involved, but may achieve most through charm and diplomacy. You also have to take a critical look at your own motives.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It’s not always easy to get your head around the facts, but you will have to do your sums and get the figures right. You’ll also have to talk to other people about your plans. Short journeys are likely, as are unexpected visits, communications and calls.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You can make a fresh start, cleaning the debris out of your emotional life. Not for a very long time have you been advised to cut the bonds that have bound you so tightly. You may, if you wish, ease your way out of a burdensome responsibility or obligation you have come to regret.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Hopefully you have already decided to alter course and opt out of a long-term commitment. However, nature abhors a vacuum, and new ties will step in to fill the gap left by the old. Exciting times lie ahead, and by this time next month you’ll be ready to say farewell to old obligations.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

As you may already have found out, you have to face up to some extremely harsh situations. I am sorry if you’re under a lot of strain at the moment, but never was the old advice more true: a problem shared is a problem halved. It may even be quartered!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

No amount of cash will compensate for a certain emotional lack. Yet it may well be useful to spend your way out of a tight situation. Don’t be afraid of other people thinking that you are flashy. That is their problem. You must get on and do what you must do!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You know just how incredibly touchy other people can be. However, there’s no point in ignoring the fact, for if you tread on their toes they’ll only make your life a misery in return! Your best move is to indulge partners’ little whims – just for a while.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may not take kindly to being told to wait your turn, yet that is precisely what you may have to do. A little self-sacrificing activity will do your spirit good, so put others first. Also, how about taking some time off to recharge your batteries? It could be a better idea than you think.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s well-known that you like a challenge. However, you probably wonder if you have set yourself an impossible task, and the stars confirm that you probably have. However, if you strive for the very best that you can manage, the results are bound to be worth the effort.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Although new commitments are on the cards, they may well not be binding. There are further developments which are yet to take place, and more information yet to come. Also, busy times are imminent, so stay ahead of the game at work. Also, if social plans are on the boil, let other people in on the secret.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You can feel quite safe about letting matters take their own course. If overseas connections are in the air, develop them now. Also, if you have a choice, then go for adventurous options. You might well discover long-forgotten or hidden talents.