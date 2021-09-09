Horoscope Today, September 9, 2021: Gemini, Aquarius, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’ll be attracted by stability in partnerships, possibly in order to enable you to be more businesslike in other areas of your life without the distraction of emotional complications.

Don’t be afraid to strike out on a new path. You do need to make it clear to other people that you can’t be rushed, though.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s now a chance of some dramatic interruptions to your normal routine. But there may be risks in a number of areas, so don’t be impulsive and don’t rise to silly, pointless provocations. And do get on with whatever work has come your way – you can’t expect other people to do it for you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Big changes are now happening in the financial department, and spectacular gains are likely if your affairs are properly organised. Turn tricky, unreliable trends to your advantage by examining all practical details and feeling your way forward very carefully.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

An electrifying development in your personal life will change your attitude to a current relationship, perhaps irrevocably, and almost certainly for the better. Social engagements will lead to great opportunities so long as you've put in

sufficient effort.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Most of the action will be behind the scenes. Your charitable instincts are well to the fore and you’ll be able to demonstrate to all and sundry just how caring and selfless you can be. In any case, partners assume that they have a divine right to take first place.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A number of fascinating business propositions have been hanging fire. Now is the time to move forward to a new stage in your life, possibly involving a change in your circumstances, even an adjustment in your priorities. Travel plans could be subject to delay, so plan ahead and allow yourself enough time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Even if lively events pass you by, you’ll benefit from the spin-offs. Given that potentially turbulent developments at work or at home are under control, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t take a few risks and give your routine affairs a good break.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Swing into action and don’t be put off by opposition from partners. Mars is now a staunch ally, confirming that all obstructions will be a blessing in disguise if they help you sharpen up your act. Old friends, people you’ve known for absolutely ages, seem to offer the best advice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may be caught off-guard by plots amongst both friends and rivals. If you are in any way worried about work, or indeed about developments at home, you can reassure yourself by getting to the facts as soon as you can. Then you’ll see exactly what you have to do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The only chance of success lies in close co-operation with friends and colleagues. If you team up with the right people, a whole range of current projects will fall into place. However, you must expect partners to have their own ways of doing things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a high-energy day, and an excellent time for you to take the initiative. If you stretch yourself to the utmost in all aspects of life, you’ll have a hugely satisfying time. There is, to be sure, every reason to be confident about your long-range future.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your recent confidence may be somewhat undermined by a series of unpredictable events, so try to stay one step ahead. If you play your cards right there’ll be welcome social and personal benefits. A new friend or partner might take you back to your past.