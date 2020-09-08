Horoscope Today September 8, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It is almost impossible to say whether you will end the day in the black, or deeply in the red, for what is a correct choice one moment may turn out to be wrong the next. It’s all in the timing! But, then, what’s really important to you is that you have a partner’s emotional trust.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Even trivial and apparently insignificant events could reveal the true gravity of your situation. And even if life is complex, you should do your best to see that there is some sort of guiding pattern. It seems that simple solutions are never that far away.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may be confused. In fact, seen from one perspective, the more bewildered and muddled you are, the better, for you’ll have a chance to question your current commitments and relationships. And once you adopt a critical eye you’ll soon identify areas which are ripe for improvement.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Forget rivalries. Teamwork is essential, but probably because of what is likely to take place tomorrow, or the day after, rather than what may happen today. To that end, you should make sure that you have plenty of allies, especially if there’s a financial connection.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may press ahead with professional goals, even if it seems that others are holding you back. Those of you not at work should concentrate on activities which bring you enhanced status and prestige in the community. What you’re really after is respect. I hope you get it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are emotional pressures at work, but one part of your horoscope indicates escapist tendencies. Do yourself a favour and plan a long-distance trip or, at least, spare some time for a decent day-dream! I mean, you really should spend more energy on yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Business and financial affairs may be complicated, but that’s an indication that there’s increased opportunity for the odd profit. It’s therefore a suitable day for bargains for idle shoppers, and smart moves for those in the property market. Oh, and don’t be put out by partners’ rash judgements.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

As much as family members or people you live with may be determined to go their own way, they will also be ready to listen. This is therefore an ideal moment to persuade partners that you are indeed right. But will they pay attention? Yes, if you choose your words with care!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s a fair degree of stress around at the moment. Astrologers blame that old planet, Pluto. You might want to look closer to home, and be aware of causes of discontent amongst people you live and work with. Take evasive action now and you’ll thank yourself later on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although the stars are pushing you this way and that, keeping you busy, the Moon’s position offers you some time off. If you are especially determined, you may make this a day of leisure, putting duty to one side. If someone expects you to wait on them, perhaps you need to set them straight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The world is moving your way, and you’ll have a brief moment to seize opportunities. It’s important to exert your own authority, especially at home. Perhaps surprisingly, family members may be happy for you to draw the line and define the limits beyond which they may not pass.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s not a bad day for short trips, but what is more important is an exchange of views. It doesn’t matter where you go. If you still fail to get your point across when you arrive, it will be a journey wasted. And if somebody tells you that you’re not allowed to do something, they might be wrong, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t listen.

