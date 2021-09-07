Horoscope Today, September 7, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you’re handling money on behalf of others, you’ll be making good progress. However, in all spheres of life, events may work out very differently from what you intended. Patience is to be cultivated in all things. Even more than that, you need to pay exact attention to every single detail.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Life should still be bouncing along thanks to the beneficent impact of the graceful planet Venus. You may even have the strength to recover from a recent emotional clash, repairing the damage that was done to an important friendship. You’re changing your mind, and partners will just have to wait until you’re ready.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s a great deal of activity behind the scenes and you may be keeping your feelings very much to yourself. However, you’ll be more than happy to talk about superficial developments and casual arrangements. And more than eager to benefit from partners’ generosity!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is not a period to rely on your normal routine, and you must expect prior engagements to become irrelevant or even be cancelled. By all means try and force the pace, but realise that you may alienate colleagues if you push too hard. A little flattery could win them over.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Lively planetary aspects bring restless conditions, although you will still be perplexed by a series of statements or actions that are difficult to explain. Even unlikely events may shake you out of a rut. But, then, perhaps you rather like your rut!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Friends and partners may hold the centre stage, and interesting events may affect you in a pleasant, if indirect, manner. Delays early on will be compensated for by dramatic happenings over the next few days. You’re still facing delays, but with every day that passes, easier times come closer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Financial affairs are strangely unpredictable today, although Venus is still on your side as far as joint arrangements are concerned. Nobody will get the better of you when it comes to striking a deal. But then you’ve still got a couple of trump cards ready.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The accent is on financial affairs and there are signs of constructive movement. However, news received at different times may be contradictory – and might make it rather difficult for you to take decisions. You’ll have some fine judgments to make, but I know you’ll do it right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Nothing is ever as clear as you hoped, but you’re used to that by now. You may find it impossible to rely on life following its usual orderly pattern. If arrangements are broken, leaving you high and dry, you must be perfectly aware that nobody is getting at you personally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Personal and professional pressures dovetail in a way which is difficult to pin down. If your work is connected to family or domestic affairs, not necessarily your own, expect interesting developments. All of you will be affected by emotional ups and downs which may cause you to question your accepted routine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There’ll be movement on family issues quite soon. This week marks a turning point which will help you get your priorities into a better perspective. In addition, your responsibilities are accumulating, perhaps cutting down on your free time, but opening the way to fresh opportunities.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Financial affairs are looking erratic, partly because you’ll be ruled by your heart rather than your head. Fears of a loss will prove unfounded, as long as you take the utmost care in all cash transactions. If you look the other way for just a moment you may find that you’ve slipped up.