Horoscope Today September 7, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There are days when you have no choice but to come down to earth and be as businesslike as possible, and this is one of them. Never for a single moment should you drop your guard. Mind you, if you want to give yourself over to love and passion, that’s a different matter!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are on to a winner. Jupiter, planet of optimism, expansion and success, is on your team, urging you to greater achievements. All you need to do is keep your feet on the ground and take care of the facts. When your natural skill combines with the power of the stars you are unstoppable.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Nobody would blame you if you kept yourself to yourself. After all, there are times when even you have to go in for a spot of quiet reflection. Always ignore rumours and gossip, by the way for, if you act on unsubstantiated information, you risk damaging your reputation.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re now in the clear on a personal matter, but you may be wondering why certain other people still refuse to be pinned down. An unlikely romantic goal now begins to seem attainable – at last. And, if a partner doesn’t respond to pressure, you may try persuasion.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Although good communication is absolutely necessary, it’s by no means certain that sticking to the facts will do you any good. You would do well to try and give reluctant partners a picture of how much better life would be if only they’d agree with you! They might not, though!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should spare a thought for ethical issues, like whether what you are doing is right and proper. If it is, all well and good. If not, make the necessary changes tomorrow. Romantic individuals, by the way, are about to receive an additional shot of passion.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Joint financial affairs could do with a little attention today, so why don’t you clear paper-work and settle any debts that are due as soon as possible? Once new creative projects are under way, tried and tested solutions should offer the best route to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The slow passage of planets through the most sensitive quarters of your solar horoscope suggests that, at the moment, personal motivation is everything. Employers may have to respect your desire to do things your way. But, if you follow your own path, it’s even more essential that you do better than ever.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There is a lot to be said for having a last burst of extravagance before the present financial cycle comes to an end. You would be wise to consult as many people as possible before committing yourself, though, for your judgement may not be at its best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus and Mars are still linked, and given that these are the planets of love and passion it follows that the emotional temperature is still high. You should aim for activities which are enthusiastic, optimistic and idealistic – and involve other people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’ll have to take more notice of family obligations and domestic routine than expected. You should also set aside sufficient time to accomplish whatever is necessary. This is not the moment to stick your head in the sand, so face real life head on!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a useful day for discussions, so keep other people up to date with your thoughts. But hold something back if you have the least inkling that partners are not yet ready to hear the whole truth. Sometimes you need to give other people the chance to catch up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd