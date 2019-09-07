Horoscope Today, September 7 2019: Libra, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Pisces, Taurus, Aries — check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You can’t win alone so you may as well team up with other independent souls and learn what you can. You are wrestling with tricky decisions, and the results could be exciting, if harsh. But then, as you know, you don’t really get anywhere without extra effort.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There is every reason to expect a fulfilling, inspiring and enjoyable time, but only if you take a leap into the dark. The moment you succumb to doubts and questions, then the future may unravel. However, perhaps you should summon up the courage to ask suitable people for support.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ve a knack of smiling and keeping everyone happy, but perhaps at the cost of accepting that you won’t get what you want. If you push too hard then you may only antagonise people whose affection and support you need. That’s why extra subtlety is called for today.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may not be free to act exactly as you want, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t safeguard your own interests financially and at work. It’s a busy day and one in which not to be distracted from your goals. If you’re not satisfied with social engagements, then take the lead and make your own arrangements.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Something just doesn’t seem to be working out socially. It may be best to mix with people with whom you feel genuinely close and not to labour the point with more distant acquaintances. After all, you don’t want to waste your time on those who you may never see again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although superficially you have no real reason to worry about anything, it takes a lot to deal with your secret fears. However, you can easily forget your woes by confessing all to family members or immersing yourself in a favourite hobby. A problem shared could turn out to be a problem halved.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your stars are notably pleasant, and even certain combative influences may emerge only as a sort of sharp and ready wit, perhaps a healthy burst of sarcasm. Short trips could prove surprisingly stimulating, and you may never know what lies around the next corner.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Some people just don’t know when to leave well alone. Others still imagine that they can run your life. How wrong they are. If they haven’t learned that you are an independent soul, they never will, and you may have to consider changing your old friends for new ones!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

This is a special time of year, a time to make wishes and shape your destiny for the coming period. In about another week or so you’ll be flying high, and nobody will be able to stop you. Remember, the more you believe in yourself, then the better off you’ll be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

A development that touches you deep in your heart will please you but may cause you to think again. If you are moved to make a generous gesture, then don’t let anyone hold you back. Don’t be afraid of being thought to be flashy, either: sometimes you have a perfect right to show off!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Family influences are friendly, so get the most out of any welcome engagements and make up for any past rifts or misunderstandings. One friend or colleague will be happy to hear from you, so if you’ve been wondering whether to get in touch, then go right ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Keep your personal plans open and your options flexible. Some would say that all you need do is go with the flow, but you may rightly regard other people as slightly out of touch with reality. Those who intrude on your private space will not be thanked.