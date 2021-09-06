Horoscope Today, September 6, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

If you’ve ever looked at the sky and wondered how on earth anyone ever figured out where the constellations are, then join the club. I have great difficulty recognising the stars of Cancer as a Crab, or Capricorn as a Goat. Aries, another great constellation, is really just a straight line of three bright stars – not at all like a Ram. It’s more like a piece of string!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You are unlikely to have a quiet week. Strange to say, there’ll be a number of eye-catching events which will reflect, in some significant way, the possibilities surfacing in your private, inner life. Don’t worry. It’s all down to that powerful pair, the Sun and the Moon.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It may not be easy to reach firm agreements although, if arrangements do break down, it will be through no fault of yours. Yet, if you step back from your demand for total commitment, friends will be in a more amenable mood and events are likely to run smoothly.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

In spite of everything that’s been said and done, you are always ready to forgive past misdeeds once partners and loved ones realise the error of their ways. Now that Mercury is your ally, you should be wise and magnanimous in victory. And whatever doesn’t work out in your favour can be put down as a learning opportunity.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Energetic Mars is likely to prove a welcome presence, challenging you to discard your normal restraint and reticence. It will be quite something when you finally say what’s on your mind! However, don’t fall into the trap of imagining you can blame people for your mistakes!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s mystery in the air, provoked by the activities of Mars as it burrows deep, releasing long-forgotten feelings and passions. Don’t be surprised if a colleague spills the beans. And don’t be alarmed if someone ends up presenting you with a bill.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Expect an increasingly easy ride at work. What is so pleasant is that you are the last person to expect that circumstances should be so favourable. In fact, you’ll be in the powerful position of deciding whether ordinary mortals get a look-in or not.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re not one to look a gift horse in the mouth so, when a partner offers to wait on you, who are you to complain? It’s also about time that you allowed other people to shoulder more responsibility. After all, why should you have to do everything?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Venus has the power to play a softening role in your life, and you may be lured into a series of pleasant romantic encounters. In business, there’s an excellent chance of successful deals, but no need to rush into anything until you’re absolutely satisfied there are no further circumstances to uncover.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you’ve been too involved in day-to-day affairs, now may be the time to shift the emphasis in favour of long-term ambitions. Leisure activities may be directed towards acquiring respect in the community. If there’s one thing you deserve, it’s recognition for your achievements.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Mars may raise your spirits to higher planes, yet associates will soon bring you down to earth. You must be prepared for partners to obstruct your more interesting and innovatory proposals. What you then have to figure out is just why they won’t go along with your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re not always well-known for your business skill, but today you may feel the need to build up your personal resources. The desire for domestic and family security seems to be a prime motivation. But it may be enough for now just to make plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon is bringing intriguing swings of mood. You may even be off in fantasy-land. However, there’s no excuse for not getting on with work in hand or keeping an eye on developments which could have a profound effect on your prospects. Enjoy the day but plan for the future.