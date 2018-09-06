Horoscope Today, September 6, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, September 6, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You’ve been sending out confusing signals lately and this is just the moment to show everybody you’re not the meek little creature they thought you were. How they could have been so mistaken is another matter. Still, some people just can’t control themselves.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There’s bound to be a series of secret comings and goings today, and you may hear some confidential news. However, you’ll find it difficult to keep anything to yourself for long. Happily, a threatened financial loss should fail

to materialise, much to your relief.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The current planetary picture is throwing your financial situation into sharp relief, possibly in a manner which is not to your liking. If you play your cards right, gains are as likely as losses. It’s all a matter of striking a sensible balance.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Tread warily if important issues are at stake career-wise, as colleagues could be in an unpredictable mood. Events at the end of the week could transform your feelings towards a particular person. And that will, in turn, open a window of opportunity elsewhere.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Have you considered the implications of current domestic aspirations, perhaps the chance that you could be about to move to bigger or more comfortable accommodation? Even if difficulties crop up in the meantime, you can expect the tide to turn in your favour before long.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The planets are generally helpful but, if taking a trip today, be sure to check directions before leaving home. You’re in an impulsive mood and even well-laid domestic plans will be affected by unexpected and dramatic developments — with startling results.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Today’s planetary alignment continues the trend towards greater optimism just as you had begun to give up hope. Prosperous times are on the way, even if partners sometimes give the impression that they are not prepared to contribute to your joint future.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

This week’s planetary movements signify a positive turning-point in a series of changes, both personal and professional, that have been in the melting pot for some time. Expect dramatic events over the next fortnight — and over the next three months.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Now that people are recognising your finer qualities, you may be called upon to perform a charitable act. Confidential plans may be connected with overseas interests, and a legal hitch is likely. Events may, however, work in your favour, in spite of current indications.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Your personal economic climate takes an upward swing over the next few days, in spite of general unpromising conditions, but you should be wary of making any commitments you can’t fulfil. At work, you may be responsible for newcomers, so treat less experienced people kindly.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

You’re about to embark on a new cycle, one which will have critical implications for your financial situation. The current period could mark a significant point in a number of professional developments and close relationships. If you’ve been on an uphill struggle recently, the worst should be over by now.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

If you’re looking for work or seeking promotion in your present job, then play your cards with confidence and care. There’s much to be gained if you make the right moves. Look for ways to ease chores at home, for you weren’t born to be a domestic drudge.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App