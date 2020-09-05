Horoscope Today September 5, 2020: Libra, Gemini, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 8, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Monetary matters are again highlighted, which could mean that this is a fine day for a spot of uncontrollable extravagance! On a deeper psychological level you are driven by a need to feel appreciated and valued. Honestly, you probably deserve a little extra attention.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon enables you to act with sensitivity and compassion, and this really is a case of least said, soonest mended. You may turn your attention to friends and loved ones who need your support, not a ticking off. Respect authority by all means, but don’t be cowed by it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Discretion may be the better part of valour, at least for another twenty-four hours. At home you are likely to be in a crusading mood and, if aroused, you will fight other people’s battles as if they were your own. Watch out that you don’t shoulder too much responsibility, though.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may well feel that relations, friends and even business associates have been unreasonable, not to say unkind. However, over the next week or so, you will begin to see how you can gain the upper hand, especially in cash matters. If you do get an advantage, use it wisely.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your confidence is set to rise – a process which you can aid. If you abandon lingering pride, you will begin to realise that nobody has genuinely offended or slighted you. Perhaps you should give a partner the benefit of the doubt. You know it makes sense!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Even current battles over matters of principle should do little to dent your interests. In affairs of the heart, you should concentrate on friendship rather than intensity and passion. If you’re in an extravagant mood, you may now spend on pleasure rather than necessities.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s an imaginative moment, and artistic and creative types should redouble their efforts. This includes all of you to some extent, for what is common to your sign is an ability to perform every task with original and expressive flare. What’s more, your valuable experience is also coming into play now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It is perhaps too much to expect partners to compromise. But, then, why should they? You may have a very good instinct for what is right in general, but others have a much more appropriate notion of what is best in particular circumstances. Listen well, for you might hear something of value!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a day for work. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be tied to routine chores, but it does indicate that the most appropriate leisure activities will be those that keep you active – and involve new skills. In fact, you might find that a private interest could bring financial profit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Give a priority to pleasure today. It’s definitely a moment to get out and about and all sporting and competitive types are favoured. You could well be ready for a quiet evening, or, if you’re going out, some sort of serious entertainment. Old-fashioned pleasures could be most attractive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Encouraging planetary aspects relate to money and to family affairs. If any sort of domestic spending is on the cards, even if you’re in the housing market, the indications are exceedingly positive indeed. The best relationships are based around shared activities rather than raw passion.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s a sort of growing exuberance today, perhaps a sense of anticipation. You may hear long-awaited personal news but, if it doesn’t arrive, you should take the initiative. Your emotions continue to benefit from smooth Venusian influences and mature Saturnine instincts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd