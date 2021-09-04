Horoscope Today, September 4, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Sometimes the rules can be bent, but not now. So much appears to be affected by circumstances over which you have little or no control. In a sense, the current planetary alignment, involving four tough planets, leaves almost no room for compromise.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

This is not a moment for standing still, or sticking in a cosy rut. If you’re on the move today, you should get the most out of everything that the world has on offer. Any family adjustment or domestic change should leave you with plenty of spare time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You need to be certain of other people’s integrity and goodwill before pressing ahead with your own plans. You are probably now in a better position to explain your ideas and persuade partners that you are right – more than you have been for a very long time.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A partner can seem like a push-over, but at all costs don’t gamble with someone else’s money. The financial situation is now so fluid that you should probably concentrate on boosting your savings, in which case the eventual results may outstrip your wildest dreams.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Four planets under the control of your sign is a pretty splendid indication that your horoscope is now looking more benevolent than at any time for at least twelve years, perhaps longer. Even failure will turn into success – and that will surprise everyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Take just as long as you want to complete those all-important tasks – and don’t let anyone force the pace, sap your confidence or push you around. When it comes to the crunch they almost certainly need you more than you need them, believe it or not.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Although children and younger relations require a firm hand, you may not be the person to give it. What you need now is total liberty to enjoy yourself regardless of social pressures and taboos, perhaps an impossible goal. But then, no task is too great for you!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

All your instincts and hunches confirm that this is the moment to make your mark on the world. You need status, respect and prestige in addition to greater financial rewards. Concentrate on these goals: you may not achieve them all, but you’ll go part of the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Occasionally the planets tell us it is time to make our dreams come true. Now is your time. The only question is whether you have the determination to follow your goals through to the final conclusion. If you’re put off by seemingly insuperable practical problems, like a lack of cash, then that’s a good enough reason to pause for thought.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It doesn’t matter whether it’s money you’re after, or just a feeling of greater security, you are bound to achieve your aims. You are much too wise to fall for a costly mistake or throw your resources down the drain. In fact you’re an all-round smart person.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your social stars are absolutely brilliant, at least in some ways. But then you can’t have it all! Take what is on offer, accept all invitations and don’t complain if you don’t get what you want right away. For some of you, it’s now the time to fall in love.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your planets are looking busier than ever, and many of you are now on the slippery road to workaholism. Your other major option is to go on a health kick and get back to a peak of fitness. If I could offer you any sensible advice then it would be to find a middle way!