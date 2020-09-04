Horoscope Today September 4, 2020: Scorpio, Capricorn, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 7, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Leo, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Financially you may feel you’re on to a winner, but keep your own counsel and be very wary indeed of friends who come up with bright ideas. Social costs are likely to spiral over the next two weeks, and you may have to act fast to avoid paying for something which is nothing to do with you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

For quite some time you appear to have buried your head in the sand as far as one or two personal situations are concerned. With lunar influences so strong today, this could be a good moment to lift your head above the parapet and say what you think.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

For once your lively and controversial tongue may be stilled. In fact, it would do you a power of good to stop and consider all personal matters, especially family arrangements. The last thing you want to do now is reveal something which ought to be kept under wraps.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you have anything to get off your chest you should do so today, especially if friends are involved. Only if money is an issue may you prevaricate and put off the big day until tomorrow. Plus, of course, you don’t want to offend someone that you rely on!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are being pulled in two directions. But which way should you jump? As far as anyone can see, you have done an extremely good job of standing your ground and, for that, you deserve full respect. Do yourself a favour and sort out a cash question sooner rather than later.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This is an extraordinarily helpful day, even though it may be that the only matters you have to deal with are rather insignificant. If you have not yet bridged the gulf with a friend, do so today. And, if you have fallen out with someone, how about an apology?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It could be an extravagant day, and the only reason for caution could be if you are spending other people’s money. In love you need physical affection and reassurance and, at work, you should be considering promotion. It’s about time that your true talents were appreciated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s an ideal moment to hold out the hand of friendship, even to people who in the past have been rivals rather than supporters. It would also be very useful to take a little financial advice before you are pushed into a corner – and make an embarrassing loss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A whole host of planets passing through challenging regions of your chart means that you must let other people seize the initiative. This is not obligatory, but if you try to take the lead yourself it may rebound on you, perhaps because you’ll overlook certain fundamental details.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You simply have to buy time in personal and romantic matters. You may continue to do your best, to make new friends, or to enjoy a current relationship, but you should realise that there are still many changes on the way. And, when they come, you might have to rethink certain long-term plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There are periods when you need to spend a little more time at home or dealing with important family issues. This is one of them, so hopefully relations will play ball. In love the lesson is that relationships need to be worked at – no effort should be spared!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You will be able to express yourself with skill and precision, not to say poetic imagination. This is therefore an excellent moment to appeal to other people, persuading them that they must do what you say! But will you succeed? Well, yes – at least part of the time.

