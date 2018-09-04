Horoscope Today, September 4, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, September 4, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There’s much taking place that is still difficult to understand, and business arrangements may be turned upside down. Take the opportunity to consider your needs from a new angle, and you may realise how much room for improvement you have, after all.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There’s a tie-up between work and business, with colleagues suggesting new ventures which may not be in your normal line of things. This is an excellent time to work hard and conscientiously, but you mustn’t be upset if people let you down.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There seems to be little point in relying on routine today as events may be affected by circumstances outside your control. You’ll discover a new purpose in work that is essential to your long-term ambitions. But first and foremost are your financial needs.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

There may be only the merest hint that someone you’re close to is concerned about the direction in which your relationship is heading. However, you really should pay careful attention to such undercurrents. Otherwise, partners will continue to get the better of you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

There may be nothing unusual in the fact that your romantic life might be coloured by high drama. Loved ones will set demanding standards for you to follow, but you undoubtedly have every right to regard their expectations as unreasonable in the extreme.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

There are increasing signs that domestic affairs are about to take an interesting turn, perhaps one which you’ve been awaiting for some time. The last thing you want to do is mishandle a golden opportunity. Especially now that there is so much going for you.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Quiet conditions and a complacent mood may tempt you to undertake all sorts of stressful activities that you’ll later regret. This is a time to temper your energy and ambition with commonsense and caution. And not to get carried away by domestic dreams.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Creative matters are approaching a turning point, and in all activities, you’ll be rejecting authority and injecting new energy and enthusiasm into otherwise humdrum affairs. Take care not to offend professional colleagues, or to give them the wrong idea.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

It may be difficult to put your finger on the causes of today’s problematic events, but much depends on how wisely you react to provocation. You may be concerned about imminent changes at home. But not so much that you are prepared to give up everything else.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

A colleague may be behaving in a strange manner, but make allowances. You have a chance to be more considerate to friends and associates, and if you follow the path of compromise, you will earn gratitude and respect for the future. And about time, too.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

This is a relatively lively day, and one to keep your wits about you. You may be faced with the prospect of joining an interesting group of people and some of your social preconceptions are about to be upset. There are still too many secrets around, however.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Now that the planets are forming a relaxed and helpful alignment, energy which has been put into a partnership will be paid back in full. Take your share of the credit, though, as you’ve worked hard for everything you’ve got. And you deserve every shred of good luck.

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App