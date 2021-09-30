Horoscope Today, September 30, 2021: Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The general mix of planetary aspects is somewhat contradictory, and there are positive romantic indications as well as risky ones. It’s all a matter of maintaining your cool, and building up your inner confidence. If you believe in yourself, then it’s more likely that others will take you seriously.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you’re stuck for the answers, turn to your imagination. It may be that day-dreaming is actually one of the most productive of activities, for as your mind

wanders, you’ll see connections which have passed you by until now. Stay alert – and keep your eyes open.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The social scene should be lively, and you should begin to see a few invitations coming in. One way or another, it is time to raise your head above the parapet and get in touch with people you have neglected or ignored. You never know – you might get the response you’re looking for.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Mercury is lending you a fair degree of wit and a nice helping of wisdom, and you may imagine that your ideas are the best. However, you’re now in a phase

which could last until next week, and in which it will be instincts rather than facts which guide your actions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may still be keeping certain thoughts to yourself, although you are being surprisingly open about your feelings. The best way to deal with partners is to compliment them at every turn, and do everything you can to make them feel good. You can only gain from performing a favour for a friend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is in a sympathetic relationship with your sign, so you should be able to glide through situations which would otherwise catch you out. Your expectations in all intimate relationships will be high, and you can but hope that they’ll be met.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s an excellent day for looking beyond your own immediate concerns and building bridges to other people. Hold out the hand of friendship, even to those

you’ve normally ignored, and you may be pleasantly surprised. If you do someone a favour you shouldn’t expect thanks, now. That will come, but in its own good time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s a changeable day, and although there might be moments when you imagine that you can do whatever you like, there’ll be times when you remember that there’s always a cost, sometimes an emotional one. You just have to work out whether the price is worth it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You have a great deal going for you, more than you might imagine. Best of all, time is on your side, and you can afford to let sleeping dogs lie for as long as

you wish. Return to the fray only when you are ready. You need to make quite clear who is the boss!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Personal matters are likely to be more important than professional, so even if you’re at work, your thoughts will be elsewhere. You may give children the

chance to shine on their own, quite independently of what you think is right and proper. It might be better to set down guidelines rather than rules.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are undoubtedly practical choices to be made, but you may now be running into a period of delay, so patience will be your greatest virtue. If you’re in a

hurry to recreate a social contact, you may have to wait up to six weeks, perhaps even longer.