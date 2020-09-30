Horoscope Today September 30, 2020: Libra, Aquarius, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 30, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

I suspect that you’ll have little patience with people who want to sit around and indulge themselves. It’s far more likely that you’ll want to be off to a flying start, especially now that adventurous personal possibilities are set to return. Let’s face it; there are options and choices you’ve not even considered yet.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s events are likely to have an air of mystery about them. A spot of confusion is likely, but time spent alone or in relative seclusion can prove to be genuinely enjoyable. Let nobody call you stuffy, for you are about to surprise us all – and how!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

It may take time to get going – you seem to have slipped a gear or two. However, I think the best thing you can do is turn your attention back to interests and questions which you once found so fascinating, but which have since been put on the shelf.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Variety is the spice of life. At least it ought to be, for you are again about to be presented with an opportunity to come out of your shell and become the darling of your social circle. Please don’t hold back and, once you have made up your mind, there is no point in counting the cost.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It is often said that this is a time of year for children, to which I see some adults holding their heads in their hands! Yet there are many lessons you can learn from small people when it comes to spontaneous pleasure. That’s why you should pay attention for once!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The stars have shifted decisively into those regions of your solar chart with significance for your home and family. Ironically the result may be a bout of indecision over the coming week, possibly because your options will expand and the alternatives grow!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re ready to be cheered up. One piece of good news is that an excursion or meeting which was cancelled or postponed should soon be back on the agenda. The accent is on personal and joint money matters, but it seems that you may sit on the fence for a little while longer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Be secretive, firm and realistic. In other words, you may be yourself. Other people might no longer agree with you, but it seems that you control the purse strings. You can therefore present partners with a financial fait accompli, and they will have to smile and accept your decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have shown a tendency to fritter your money away in the past, but you’ll soon have a chance to think again, and maybe to change your mind. Please remember that there is absolutely no room at all for complacency, mainly because although you think that a personal matter is now settled, there is still more information to come.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

If you feel you have to hide away to get enjoyment now, it may be because you are uncertain how others will react once they know how you really feel. This is fine, and I don’t think anyone should criticise you for hanging on to a long-standing secret.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Compromise is not a big feature of your chart over the next few months, and I think you’re unlikely to bend now. Only on minor and possibly irrelevant details will you be happy to let partners get their way. On the other hand, if you want to keep loved ones sweet you should probably throw them some crumbs of comfort.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are so easily swept along by events, and if you feel that all going on around you is larger than life, you’re probably right. A social opportunity is about to present you with more than you bargained for: a friend is soon to show hidden talents.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.