Horoscope Today, September 3, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The general disposition is excitable and not inclined to compromise. You may be so determined to enjoy yourself that you fail to see that other people’s feelings, hopes and desires must be respected. Yet, you’d gain nothing by alienating somebody close.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

All that I have said about major improvements at home, or sweeping family changes, reaches a peak today, continuing over the next three or four days. Therefore, press ahead with whatever is both desirable and necessary on the personal front, and get as far as you can.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is still time to make important purchases, though the chance to buy something unusual, interesting or mysterious may have passed. Your insights may be deep, but you are not as good as you sometimes are at explaining yourself, so try harder! Much harder!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You still seem to be in control emotionally, but one weakness could be a tendency towards excessive extravagance. In other words, you could find yourself shovelling your hard-earned money into a vast black hole! That would never do. In fact, it would be a crying shame!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

One of the most important aspects in your chart encourages you to take up the sword on behalf of a favourite cause. It does you credit to stick up for the under-dog, but it goes without saying that you must be absolutely sure of your ground.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may wish to devote more time to social purposes. It will be especially pleasing if your circle of friends takes on the air of one vast, happy family. Emotional links with certain friends could be more important than those with family members, especially when your emotional future is being shaped.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This week’s stars are giving you the green light to move on and pass into the next stage of your life. What seems to be particularly important is a sense of morality, of what is right and proper. If you get your way at any cost then you’ll probably regret it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Loved ones and close associates can only admire your courage, strength and integrity. Your ethical standards do seem to be higher than most people’s. Do yourself a favour and get in touch with family members overseas, or mend fences with a relation with whom you fell out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although you tend to be extremely forthright, tactless some would say, you need to be very diplomatic where money is concerned. Your grasp of monetary matters is weaker than you might imagine, and what looks like an unmissable opportunity might be completely the opposite.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Lunar alignments are soft and sensitive, yet firm and practical, and common sense and co-operation hold the key to a successful day. Current trends find you putting a great deal more energy into raising your income, almost certainly with the desired results.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Try not to alienate colleagues or close associates by being over-cautious. Today, it’s probably best to get on with your own work and not worry unduly about other people’s little complaints and quibbles. Offer them help if it’s appropriate – but don’t waste your time on futile enterprises.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The current weight of your planets inclines you very much towards private affairs and purely personal goals, which suits your basic character. You may find time to enjoy yourself amidst all your obligations and duties. In fact, other people may learn from your optimistic attitude.