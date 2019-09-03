Horoscope Today, September 3, 2019: Libra, Taurus, Leo, Aquarius, Scorpio, Aries, Cancer — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Discussions should be lively, not to say animated in the extreme. Also, for some reason which is not entirely clear, work develops an emotional dimension. It’s almost as if colleagues function as a sort of surrogate family, with all that this implies.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I know that many of you have been through an emotional mangle, but I hope that you see now that it was all worth it. You are not one to bear grudges, in spite of your stubborn reputation, so I hope that all sorry episodes and upsets will soon be forgotten.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Some astrologers will be forecasting personal tiffs this week, and I’d agree that these are very likely. However, I want to take your horoscope one stage further and suggest that you bide your time, bite your tongue and maintain a discreet, diplomatic silence.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

A number of revelations should have crept up on you over the past few weeks, and you may have a clearer realisation of who you are and where you’re going. However, your new understanding is instinctive and therefore extremely difficult to put into words.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Do you now realise that you must stand up and be counted for who you are, not for the person others want you to be? Take a spot of astrological advice and be bold, creative and colourful. Why not take more pleasure in all that life has to offer?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

When you stop thinking you know all the answers, you will begin to learn. Mercury, the planet of the mind, is now occupying a very strong position in your solar chart, urging you to think again. It will also raise certain emotional questions, especially in matters relating to your security.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Travel plans and communications are to the fore, but it won’t be the end of the world if a few plans have to be delayed. In two weeks’ time, and again in four weeks’ time, you’ll be able to bring your intentions to fruition, so don’t expect the earth to move this week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Somehow, your best efforts may begin to come adrift. You may hold things together by realising that you and you alone are responsible, and also by checking up on all financial angles and implications. But can you really afford it? That is the question!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

There’s still a great deal of optimism around, but you must take care of first things first. This means dealing with money, making essential purchases, arranging vital investments or taking steps to raise your earnings. Take a look around yourself – there’s someone who deserves to benefit from your generosity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Symbolically speaking, the Moon is under your control. In plain language, this means that family members and people you live with must be at your beck and call. Play your cards right and you’ll get almost anything you want out of almost anybody but, if you’re waiting for a partner to do the right thing, then you might have a long wait!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There will be fiddly loose ends to be tied up, mainly at work, but also in certain private affairs. It’s time to consider other people, and a self-centred attitude may cost you support and sympathy. Romantic liaisons require an old-fashioned and self-controlled approach.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Hopefully, you haven’t been too off-hand with people in authority, such as employers. Verve and enthusiasm are required if you are to make the most of your very considerable advantages. Above all, make sure that every gain you’ve made is here to stay.