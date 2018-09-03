Horoscope Today, September 3, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, September 3, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Underlying much that happens at the moment is your personal wish to succeed, a drive which affects both you and your friends, whether or not you care to admit it. Today, you’d be advised to pay attention to a business matter, if only because other pressures have eased.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

This could be a week of change in a number of areas, and it will be absolutely necessary to raise your sights from the hurts and wounds of the past and focus on what you can do to better yourself in the future. Continue to check out a legal or ethical question.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The golden rule is to stay one step ahead of planetary influences and to pre-empt imminent developments in financial arrangements. This may not be easy because you’re still in the dark about someone’s intentions. But even your plans are in a state of flux.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

A blow to your financial hopes will be softened by the intervention of a close friend over the coming days, yet something that seems like a loss now, will be to your advantage in the long run. It will take some time to get over a recent personal challenge, but in the end you will gain massively in experience and self-understanding.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You may feel a lifting of tension, which will no doubt be a welcome development in view of recent personal pressures. Working relationships in particular are now ready for an improvement. A cash crisis will blow over, but might reappear after about eight weeks.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Secret disputes have cost you dear in terms of peace of mind, yet shortly you’ll be better able to stand up for yourself and turn the tables on someone who has got the better of you. You will have your reward very soon, but not just yet, so have patience.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

By rights, you should now be feeling the beneficial results of all those past actions which helped create your present wealth, but life is rarely so simple. You may, in fact, have received a financial shock. However, family concerns lie at the heart of all current uncertainty.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You are entitled to spend some time recovering from events which may have shaken your confidence. Take your time and curb any tendency to act rashly. Also, remember that you have skills and experience which are highly valued, and you need to go out there and sell yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You are not by nature a resentful person, yet you may have every reason to believe that recent suspicions have been fully justified by events, yet you should really try to let bygones be bygones and make a fresh start. And there’ll be plenty of new opportunities very soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

As long as confusing planetary conditions continue, there seems to be a definite connection between the possibility or actuality of a social clash and the likelihood that you’re letting yourself in for a major expense. And it could be one which takes a very long time to pay off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

It is when your ruling planets form stressful aspects that you may expect the sparks to fly in partnerships. However, right now there is little to get in the way of a burgeoning personal relationship or a

professional ambition. Bearing in mind this is a year of major opportunity, anything could happen.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

While the planets maintain their current formation, you can expect help and assistance in certain areas of your life, especially your career, but ultimately you won’t achieve anything you haven’t worked for. So, give yourself a pat on the back.

