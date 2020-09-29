Horoscope Today September 29, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 30, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 21)

No doubt you have had your fill of criticism, complaints and broken promises. You do appear to be carrying the cares of the world on your shoulders. Actually, the real burden does seem to be lighter than you imagine. It’s just that you’ve been making heavy weather of it.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There is a slight chance that your financial affairs have been, or are about to be, thrown into utter confusion by circumstances beyond your control. However, look closely and you’ll see that in fact you have been liberated from a major burden.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may have swallowed a tall story, but I don’t think anyone should laugh at you for being gullible. The fact is that fiction can have more meaning and pertinence than fact. People who refuse to recognise this condemn themselves to a grey, drab life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You can stand your ground and continue to play for time. You see, only when you are absolutely convinced that a major alteration in the pattern of your personal life is to your advantage should you agree to discuss a peace treaty. And then you can meet a partner halfway.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

This is not really a time for self-reflection, but I’d still say that if you are prepared to reassess your personal values, you will do yourself a great deal of good. Watch out for emotional outbursts from people who just can’t see how good life really is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You will have to work hard to keep your emotions in check, but the question is – why shouldn’t other people see how you feel? One key to happiness at the moment is spontaneity: I think that children and younger relations can teach you a lot about pleasure.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Sixty percent of your major planetary patterns are featuring fundamental issues, aligned with the foundations of your chart and rooting you to the spot. Don’t feel frustrated by other people’s demands, but do appreciate the fact that you are wanted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Why do other people imagine that they have a claim on your time and talents? Perhaps it’s because you’ve sent out the wrong signals in the past. Now is the time to clarify your thoughts and issue clear proclamations for the future. Others need to know what you think.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your solar chart is looking so utterly businesslike at the moment, that you ought to be on firm ground when discussing long-term investments. You’ll have a chance to make family choices next week, but you may have to relinquish some of the limelight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Stunning planetary aspects may relate to your personal life, or they could refer to your professional activities. What is crucially important though is the exciting way they encourage you to exceed your personal best. I don’t think anything can hold you back now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You ought to be enjoying some kind of recognition for all your hard work, but for some reason everyone’s good intentions seem to be fog-bound. Other people’s statements may be entirely different from what they mean, and you may have to figure out a strange emotional puzzle.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are extremely fortunate in that you have a remarkable capacity to slide away from trouble. Some people would call you slippery, but how wrong they are: I’d describe you as eminently sensible. Right now, you’re mulling over the past, getting ready to make a major choice next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd