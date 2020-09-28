Horoscope Today September 28, 2020: Libra, Aquarius, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, September 28, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Do keep a secret, even if you suspect that others know what you’re up to. You’re too busy to indulge too many little whims, especially partners’ trivial foibles. Do bear in mind that overseas connections are vital. News from afar will soon lift your emotions.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Just what are other people up to? Somebody certainly seems to have a big claim on your time. Whether you should indulge their demands, though, is another question. On the whole, I don’t think you have anything to lose, and you may have a great deal to gain!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You seem to have lost control over one important matter, probably something to do with day-to-day survival and responsibilities. Yet there’s no problem that can’t be solved by putting engagements off for a couple of days or weeks – or even months!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The day’s stars certainly seem generally auspicious, but it is uncertain whether you really should be ambitious on your own account. You see, when passions are rising, life can go in any direction without warning. A good compromise may be to do your best by others!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

In many respects the current season is designed with you in mind. You were born with ample reserves of bonhomie and jolly generosity and it’s fair enough for family, friends and partners to expect you to take the lead. Put any qualms to one side.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s not easy to take those awkward decisions, but why worry? Social events should take care of themselves, while even family questions will be answered to your satisfaction. The past should provide the inspiration for the present – and tomorrow, the future actually becomes the present!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may be relieved of a choice that needs to be made at home. On the one hand your dilemma may become far less pressing. On the other, you will find it much easier to talk to people around you. Luckily social prospects improve dramatically tomorrow, so keep your options open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It now looks increasingly likely that a partner may have something significant to say, especially if you have inadvertently thrown your weight around. On the other hand, you may appreciate their apparent new-found interest in your affairs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You will be liberated from a promised – or threatened – expense, but perhaps not for another forty-eight hours. All you can do now, though, is cough up and hope for the best – then wait. Social, romantic and emotional stars remain primed for passion at any price.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Today’s top planetary pictures are somewhat sensitive and therefore ideal for those about to be swept away on a wave of sentiment. A special word for any of you expecting good news: seize the high ground and take no nonsense from anybody.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

For you more than most people, the meaning of the current week is extremely important and, if you listen to the voices within, you may gain one or two mystical realisations. You’ll not be a hermit, though, as the relationship between stars in your house of friends and house of partners remains very special.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Moon is at your beck and call in a delicate and indecisive sort of a manner, which is an astrological way of saying that you may actually call the shots at home. Do so with your normal sensitivity and make a little time for businesslike gatherings later on.

