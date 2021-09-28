Horoscope Today, September 28, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Saturn’s extremely helpful relationship with Venus is one of those thoroughly down-to-earth alignments which will help you make the right choices, and get on with other people in the process. It’s a no-frills day, a time to get on and do whatever is necessary.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s an element of mystery in the air. It may be no more than a lost possession, but you will probably also labour under the impression that there’s a lot going on that just can’t be explained. Sometimes it’s nice to think that the future is open, so make the most of it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The most important single factor is Mars’ energetic motion through your chart. Your best strategy now is to reduce the pace slightly, and to be extremely consistent and thorough. Don’t take chances, especially not where a loved one’s feelings are concerned.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re still in a relatively ambitious mood, but the best thing you can do is look after your money. There’s no harm in giving your possessions away, but you won’t be so happy if others feel free to help themselves. Can you distinguish a deserving cause from one you should avoid? I hope so!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may take the moral high ground today. Don’t preach or pass judgment on others, but make sure that your own behaviour is beyond reproach. In other words, set an example that others are happy to follow. If foreign parts beckon, it’s an indication that you may be travelling in search of love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Although you may be understandably impatient, you can afford to delay important matters for a little while longer. This is an ideal moment to make plans and lay the groundwork, getting ready for future successes. You never really know what’s around the next corner!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your much-vaunted skills in partnership and teamwork will now be tested once again. It’s not good enough to pay lip-service to co-operation, for it now looks as if you’ll have to put the theory into practice! That’s much more difficult than many people imagine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

At work it’s both who you know and what you know that matters, which means that you have a full-hand of trump cards. What is most important now is that you have confidence in your ideas. You should never fear rejection for, if you do, you will never take a risk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Turning to legal and bureaucratic matters, it looks as if you may now appeal against a past injustice. The overwhelming emphasis in your chart is on travel and the lure of the exotic, so stimulation may be found far from home. But, then, perhaps a stranger will soon come knocking at your door.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You are in the middle of a potentially extremely prosperous phase. Liaisons and partnerships formed now could do wonders for your long-term security and peace of mind. Don’t be unnecessarily competitive, though, for you might fail to notice a valuable offer of help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You must understand that you’re at a significant phase in a seven-year cycle, so please be aware that even apparently minor promises you make now could turn into major long-term commitments before you know it. Family members and people you live with may keep you to your word!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You still seem to be working hard, perhaps too hard. Take some time out for romantic experiences, or for indulging a favourite fantasy, exploiting the very rare alignment of Venus and Jupiter to give all your partnerships a boost – and a new friendship a chance to blossom.