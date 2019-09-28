Horoscope Today, September 28, 2019: Leo, Scorpio, Cancer, Scorpio, Gemini, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon’s position today indicates that you are on the winning team although, of course, it all depends what you’re attempting to achieve. Try to distance yourself from difficult people and concentrate on what can be accomplished personally or professionally.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may still be recovering from a bout of self-doubt. You know that it doesn’t do much good to question your motives or criticise your achievements in much detail. Spend some time by yourself and you’ll rediscover your lost sense of freedom and self-reliance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

An intimate relationship still looks a little costly, but your generous instincts may persuade people that their feelings are genuine. Even if you have planned a relaxing break, you may be very preoccupied with professional hopes and achievements, on a partner’s behalf if not on your account. There may be little or nothing you can do about it just yet, though.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s full steam ahead for all of you whose ambitions lie in the educational sphere, overseas activities or legal questions. You can expect temporary obstacles at work, but as far as we can see they’ll be easily overcome. You might have to apply a little extra charm, though.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Loved ones or close companions may advise caution and restraint, but they might be taking completely different considerations into account from those which preoccupy you. As usual, the cost is the determining factor, so you’ll have to count your cash very carefully.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Try to exercise patience and consideration in all your dealings with close partners. They are liable to fly off the handle if you put a foot wrong – and, probably, if you don’t! Never was patience so utterly, totally necessary: wait your turn!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You now run the risk of missing out on exciting developments at work or at home by deliberating too much on matters of detail. On the other hand, there is no way to rush ahead until the groundwork is properly laid: perhaps it’s time to bring family members in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Planetary activity, focusing on energetic and potentially ambitious regions of your chart, brings a long-standing dispute over routine chores to ahead. But don’t let arguments over who does what ruin your day, for when it comes down to it, everyone has a role – including you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although you may be receiving a lot of sympathy and support from certain close associates, nobody can do your job for you. This is why you must now put your shoulder to the wheel and sort out your domestic situation. After all, if you’re not happy at home then the rest of your life will suffer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Steel yourself for a clash of temperament but set your sights on smoother times and maybe do a little more than your share of the chores. You must remember that the wise person rules their stars, while only the fool obeys them, and so the more responsibility you accept, the better off you’ll be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Nobody can really say that you have your feet on the ground – least of all you! Yet your understanding of people’s deeper motives is second to none, and this is why you find it so easy to analyse the problems, if not to resolve them. One thing is clear though – that you’ll be tempted to solve difficulties by throwing money at them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If personal plans have come unstuck, then you can begin to put back the pieces. When your next opportunity comes around, you will do even better than last time. It’s a day which favours shopping trips: can you spend your way to happiness? Well, perhaps, at least temporarily!