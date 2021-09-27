Horoscope Today, September 27, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon ups the stakes, and should give you the emotional energy and determination to get off to a good start. This is necessary if you are now to take decisions relating to a long-term partnership. All you need is the staying power to survive until a rival backs down.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Look inward for the answers today, for the key to your hopes and the solution to your fears lies with you rather than with friends, lovers or employers. True, they may have a role to play, but they also depend on your imaginative lead. Do your bit!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Go for teamwork today. You have a strong individualist streak, but you’re not being asked to subordinate your interests to those of other people. You may have the chance, if you wish, to call on them to serve you! Of course, you can’t make them agree – but if you don’t try, you’ll never know.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Professional affairs must take first place today. Even if you’re not at work, it’s time to promote yourself in the community, accepting responsibility and attracting praise and applause. Don’t be afraid to take an unusual approach as the element of surprise could work in your favour.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The broad, far-reaching connection between Mercury and Venus is increasing your charm level. There will be moments over the next fortnight when you are grievously provoked, but you’ll be foolish to respond in kind. You’ll do much better to react to a snarl with a smile.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is a case to be made for spending time on business matters. In point of fact you’ll be in a rather charitable mood, and could be a soft touch for deserving causes. It’s all a question of making sure they’re genuine. Mind you, that might be easier said than done.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You have to pay more attention to partners’ hopes and desires, if only because that’s the best way to keep them quiet. There is a great deal to be said for making a few confessions of your own, but pick your time. If you catch partners at the wrong moment you might give completely the wrong impression.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Harmonious connections link a region of your solar chart representing the daily work routine to that signifying professional ambitions. Your desire for status amongst your peers could be achieved, but only with extra effort on your part. Luck doesn’t come into it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The broad planetary alignment is profoundly helpful. It doesn’t take much imagination to see that, with confidence, you could leave planet earth, fly to the clouds and soar with the birds over the next two days – at least in your dreams. In other words, it’s good to try to take an overview of all your daily activities and pressures.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Your attention will be drawn to domestic affairs, probably because of what partners say or do, rather than because of what you want. The answers could be financial, and it may be sufficient to throw extra money at discontented people. At least, you can hope that this will do the trick!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re not always known for your willingness to think things through, but today’s decisions and choices should be given a little extra consideration. Above all, be practical, especially where children are concerned. And if a younger relation comes to you for advice, try to see the world through their eyes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You can be surprisingly resolute where money is involved, and it looks as if you will be determined to see that an investment is returned. You may, however, be required to put in just a little extra effort. But then, it might be an emotional favour that needs to be repaid.