Horoscope Today September 26, 2020: Libra, Aquarius, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, September 22, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Moon sails smoothly through your solar chart, reminding you of the need to cope with everything that is fundamental to your existence. Quite simply, it’s time to deal with all outstanding domestic issues, getting ahead, and perhaps taking someone who has become distant into your confidence.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There is still some leeway in romantic and social affairs, but not much. A good approach for you is to be optimistic and explain to partners just how much better life could be if only they saw things the way you do! Mind you, is it really a good thing for others to agree with you? A few differences of opinion might be more constructive.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The best advice is to take some time off and go shopping. It is a strange but wonderful fact that treating yourself to a few luxuries can lift your morale and take your mind off emotional muddles. Also, have you thought that you might have misjudged someone?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In any ordinary circumstances the fact that the Moon is supporting your sign should give you much greater control over your emotions, and other people’s, come to that. However, these are not ordinary circumstances, and fate is set to take a hand.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may be unusually reticent today. That is, you might still be able to present yourself to others as an outgoing and confident individual, but inside you’ll wonder just what on earth is happening, and you’ll treasure a chance to spend a little time alone.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Your social stars are so strong that it would be a crying shame if you didn’t take the initiative, and a greater shame if friends failed to heed your suggestions. Good conversation, even a spirited argument, should form the centrepiece of your day!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s certainly an excellent moment for all professional individuals to plan their next step. The underlying psychological pattern reveals a need for recognition in your community and praise from your peers. But that’s something you need to work for!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Mercury forms a sensitive relationship with Pluto, planet of truth, an emotional pattern which forces you to take final decisions. If you should feel a strange sense of recognition, it’s because, personally speaking, you have indeed been here before.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Business matters take a forward leap, even though it seems as if you may be unaware of the strength of your position. You may look to other people to provide an element of security and stability that you feel is lacking. You may also encourage others to make a move that they’ve been putting off for too long.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You really have little choice but to listen to other people, and you might even have to swallow your pride and do what they tell you. In no way will this detract from the potential pleasure you may derive from today’s intense social encounters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s an emotional moment, and you are eager to do your best. Work hard, play hard seems to be the message. The words of caution for today are first to avoid over-straining yourself and secondly to be very wary of those in authority: don’t overstep the mark.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re in a state of some flux. Social affairs seem to be taking a step forward, professional concerns a step back. Neither is inherently difficult nor easy, and both call on you to change your ingrained attitudes. It won’t be simple to draw a veil over the past, but it may be necessary.

