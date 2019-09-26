Horoscope Today, September 26, 2019: Pisces, Cancer, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Libra – check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There are certainties and involvements which can never be broken. However, you must make minor adjustments if you are to continue to live an existence that is fulfilling and satisfying from a personal point of view. Hopefully, you haven’t backed yourself into too much of a corner.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Now that Venus, the planet of love, is offering you gentle encouragement, you must take one or two important steps. The first is to acknowledge that other people have the advantage. The second is to stand back and allow them to enjoy their period of dominance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Try to think of possession or personal contact you are losing as something that you might be better off without. You know better than anyone that your future happiness depends more than anything on a change of attitude. Strangely, it would probably also do partners good if you alter your opinions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

In spite of the many obstacles that circumstances are placing in your path, the long-term plan is still working in your favour. Never imagine that you are powerless in the face of fate. You’re not, and if there’s anything astrology can teach you, then it’s how to create your own future.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Don’t expect business affairs to go exactly according to plan. On the other hand, there is really no need to worry about short-term hiccups turning into long-term catastrophes – just as long as you keep your finger on the pulse. That way you’ll be prepared for the unexpected.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Sure you have your shy side, but anyone who still believes that you are always timid is about to be put firmly in their place. However, over the next three days you can expect to meet considerably more opposition than for many weeks, so take a positive approach and listen to good advice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Concern about a personal matter is due to increase over the next forty-eight hours, but this is all to the good if it alerts you to possible weaknesses. Put your time to good account by cleaning up your diet, improving your exercise and devoting more attention to your responsibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s a minor planetary cycle at work that affects your sign and which comes to a head over the coming two or three days. The opportunities which now open up should be profoundly creative in the broadest sense and could, eventually, lead to a life which is so much more satisfying.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

People at home will be gearing up for a fight. This is one of those disputes in which nothing of substance seems to be involved beyond a feeling that someone’s pride has been hurt. But, then, it’s what exactly people feel that counts, and that’s why they need to be placated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It may be wise to wait another few days before pressurising anybody else into a firm commitment. The fact is that close partners may feel much more strongly about your ideas than you realised. You should probably spend a little extra effort on gentle persuasion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re in a generally prosperous phase, but as soon as you stop concentrating, costs could shoot up. All that happens financially from now until the weekend may not be entire to your liking. This is one of those times when you have to accept that the planets could be pushing you in a new direction.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You must be very careful what tactics you apply over the coming days. You may feel that it is wisest to sit back and let events take their own course, intervening only in the most critical situations. If someone close is absolutely determined to go their own way, then at least you can make sure that they succeed!