Horoscope Today September 25, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today September 21, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Venus, the planet which rules your emotions, is now making the transition from a favourable region of your chart to one which is much more challenging. It will therefore pay you to keep your social diary open for last-minute changes – and to wait for whatever fate turns up.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may tie up financial loose ends today, and decide on particular purchases or investments one way or the other. As far as the need for emotional commitment is concerned, there may be creative paths around a current dilemma. All you have to do is find them! Give it time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon continues playing a powerfully supportive role, so you can still afford to take a confident line. It’s as if the cards are stacked in your favour, and even if someone else plays a trump card, you can still come out on top. You’re really in quite a strong position.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you should imagine that you are running out of time, you are very, very wrong. Time is precisely what you have, so don’t rush to complete tasks and achieve ambitions at the risk of forgetting vital details. What you really need to do now is encourage others to play their full part.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Most people think that there is something wrong with being immature, but they’re wrong. There are times, such as now, when the best way to relax and rediscover your vitality, is to return to pastimes you gave up long ago. Life favours the young-at-heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

A new emotional cycle begins today, one which is more relaxed and hopefully enjoyable than of late. All artistic and creative types will also be favoured, and you should develop long-neglected skills and talents. What you need to do next is let someone important into your confidence.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You will now be showing yourself in all your indecisive splendour. You are often criticised for failing to make up your mind, but surely you are now better placed than partners who take hasty decisions. They may even come to envy your position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may take a charitable view of the world, and see what you can do to assist people who are worse off than you. The plain fact is that you want to do your bit to help, and partners will be foolish not to recognise this. Plus, of course, you can make sure others know that you have the right to make your own decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you are tired of making up your own mind, how about doing what other people want for a change? You can’t be tough and independent all the time. Sometimes it’s better to defy expectations and put your feet up and leave others to put the world to rights.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus, the planet which signifies your romantic hopes and dreams, alters its position ever so slightly, bringing in its train the possibility of more love and affection than you could wish for. That’s wonderful. Dreams are one thing, though, reality another.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The most amusing social gatherings should involve a touch of nostalgia. So, if you can contact old friends and recreate the past, you could have a time to remember. You may even manage to forget tensions at work! Mind you, you might also be ready for a spot of escapism, sticking your head in the sand!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There seems to be an awful lot going on which is difficult, if not impossible, to explain. But there’s nothing new in this! At least your financial prospects are still promising much, especially in the long-term. What you can do now is tell someone you’ve always liked just how you feel about them!

