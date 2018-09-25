Horoscope Today, September 25, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Today, September 25, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It’s your period of the month for getting down to brass tacks as far as money is concerned. This is no time for frivolous attitudes and pretentious poses, and all risks must have their odds carefully calculated. A personal commitment might also come with a price tag, as it happens.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You may expect an emotional start to the day, and if someone should happen to fly off the handle you will only make matters worse if you play the innocent. You know far more than you pretend. Give other people the benefit of the doubt, just for a change.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is not an especially favourable time for expressing feelings or engaging in family discussions mainly because, although you have your normal excellent grasp of the facts, these may be completely irrelevant. The best path might be to follow a gut instinct, just as long as you can restrain your impatience.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are sandwiched between two splendid groups of planets. I can quite understand if your only options seem to be a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea, but it’s not really that bad. You just have to master the incredible feat of going all out for the future while hanging on to everything that’s best from the past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Spare some time to pursue important professional goals, and if you’re not currently at work, make a community ambition your main priority. It doesn’t matter what it is, just as long as the end result is an increase in your prestige, status and self-worth.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You are still in a quandary over one particular personal matter. You are no doubt concerned to know when the air will clear, but it could be a few months yet, so you may as well stop worrying. The question you should ask is what you can do to help yourself now, rather than waiting for circumstances to change.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

The most important planetary relationships of the day are excessively prosperous, but for some strange reason they are likely to benefit any family members rather than you. Perhaps you’ll pick up the crumbs from somebody else’s abundant good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Life goes on in spite of someone else’s mildly obstructive behaviour. Actually, it may occur to you that rather than resisting a partner’s criticism, there may be something very useful for you to learn. Listen well and you’ll eventually turn the tables on them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You can’t keep everybody happy all of the time. Whatever is proposed now is bound to displease someone but, rather than wasting your time on such ungrateful types, why don’t you just change tack and mix with people who value your truly wonderful gifts?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must continue to take your bearings at every available opportunity. The overall tension and uncertainty in your life should be considerably less than it was one or two years ago, but you still need regular sign-posts if you’re to find your way along life’s little voyages.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Sensational planetary aspects are now coming so thick and fast that you might soon come to take good luck for granted. That would be a shame, for you’ll then stop noticing your advantages and could even let a valuable opportunity slip through your fingers.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

In spite of your reputation, you are often very good at explaining yourself. In fact, you may be one of the only people for miles around who is capable of comprehending the true significance of today’s emotional events. Your wisdom may be much in demand.

