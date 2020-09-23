Horoscope Today September 23, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, September 22, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

From now on you should begin to take care in all matters concerning long-distance travel and the law. Be sure you know your rights in all areas, leave no stone unturned and check even the smallest details. And remember one thing particularly – you also have responsibilities to others.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

No doubt you are recovering from yesterday’s emotional ups and downs. There will be a shift of emphasis towards monetary desires and concerns, but please don’t imagine that partners’ hopes have been met by recent agreements. There might still be some way to go before they’re satisfied.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A new dimension opens in your chart today, one which will encourage partners to act very strangely indeed. Look closely, however, and you may begin to see that it’s your perceptions which are changing, rather than their actions. Perhaps it’s time to move on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Mars, ruling your energy levels, is still set to sustain you, but it cannot take care of every eventuality. This is why you must now turn your attention to the most routine, mundane tasks, for it’s here that you are likely to overlook essential details.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Even though you should be considering longer-term issues and broadening your horizons, the pressure to achieve something now, in the immediate future, is still very strong. If your desires haven’t been granted, return to first principles, and make a fresh start.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Don’t let others push you into hasty decisions. You still have much to gain from being patient. However, you’re entering a new phase at home which will make you wonder just how much patience is required. The answer is simple: an infinite amount!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your daily cycle indicates optimism and adventure, but a new fortnightly pattern which begins today shows uncertainty and confusion. The advice is simple: pace yourself and never make a move until you are certain of the outcome. Also, if partners think you should do whatever you’re told, try putting your point of view – and see how they react.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Spare a little thought for financial matters. You may be confused by the different options, and if you decide to scrap current involvements and return to the past, that is entirely your decision. Just pay a little attention to what partners think.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Just when you thought that everything was clear, conditions change. Mercury is now behaving strangely. This is one way of saying that, for the next two weeks, you’ll have the distinct feeling that for every two steps forward, you’ll be taking three backwards!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is undoubtedly a very fine moment for a spot of creative self-expression. Whether it is fun and pleasure to which you turn, or the rather more serious matter of making your fortune, this is definitely a time to come to know yourself better!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Get in touch with old friends. That is the simple message of today’s planetary movements. Other indications are equally forthright: have fun, be creative and recharge your batteries by spending time with children, sharing the things that they enjoy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may be slightly confused about where you should be living, but then this is a recurrent dilemma. You may also be perplexed by a recent twist in your professional affairs, so give yourself all the time you need to figure out the best response.

