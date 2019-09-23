Horoscope Today, September 23 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Virgo– check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

That time of the year is now upon us when communications begin to flow, decisions are easier to take and even vague agreements can be firmed up. You must realise that patience is indeed a virtue and that sometimes fantasies count for more than facts. That has to be a good thing!

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

News from abroad is on its way but, while it seems inevitable that some sort of information will arrive, the details and consequences may be unclear for some time to come. You may be in the dark for a week or two – but then that will give you plenty of time to get your act together.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Whatever mistakes you have made in recent times may soon be repeated, but with a difference: this time you’ll have a chance to put things right and repair any rifts that have opened up. You see, although some emotional patterns come round again and again, each time your circumstances are different.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may be finding out that there is no such simple thing as good luck. Every opportunity involves a price; every new responsibility brings you into contact with new challenges and conflicts. It is in dealing with these situations that you mature and grow.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

As from today, you are going to find it that much harder to make yourself understood – the world will be full of brick walls, all inviting you to come and bang your head. On the other hand, a little flexibility and tolerance will work wonders – and gather goodwill for the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are still in a fiery phase and, with the correct approach, there is little that you can’t achieve. You may, if you wish, sweep all opposition to one side with a single broad gesture. But make sure that you don’t get rid of people you need in the process!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Unless you are careful you may find yourself suddenly left high and dry when friends move on, possibly abandoning agreements that you thought were binding. You must reconsider your own motives over the next week or so – and don’t get flustered if other people pressurise you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Recent emotional queries and frustrations are shortly to emerge into the open. However, you will still be personally unwilling to come clean about a number of your hopes, wishes and inner motives. But, then, there is no reason why you should reveal all your deepest desires.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s difficult to work out whether you feel worse or better as a result of recent expenditure and purchases. One thing is certain, though, which is that your reactions have been overwhelmingly emotional. Perhaps an older relation has the advice you need – but you’ll never know unless you ask.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re being affected by three different levels of planetary patterns. We’ll start today with the short-term alignments that are bringing out your compassionate, maternal instincts but making you rather too sensitive. How about growing a thicker skin?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Anything that happens today will be obscured by shadows, perhaps the ghosts of the past. Your response will be an expanding need for privacy. However, it also seems that there’ll be a great deal of routine business to attend to, the sort that keeps you good and busy.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The next major lunar alignment will bring a healthy dose of excitement. Bear in mind that time is on your side and that you should, therefore, spend this week actively defusing the causes of explosive discontent. And, as an added extra, why don’t you give partners the benefit of the doubt.