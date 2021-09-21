Horoscope Today, September 21, 2021: Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

If you’re wondering why confusion pervades many of this week’s comings and goings then it’s because of Neptunian patterns. Frankly, this is perfect for poets, artists, mystics, inventors and rebels, but it’s lousy for anyone who is struggling to cope with details. Extra care is needed in all tasks. There’s no alternative!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Current planetary aspects will keep you on the go, and you’ll be feeling intensely personal about a number of issues, including your finances, career and any property negotiations. Remember to keep up with charitable work, for it’s here that your future lies.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If career plans are afoot, please devote some of your time to checking up on current progress. It’s a fine moment to ask for assistance, mainly because people around you are in a constructive mood. Put a personal question on the back-burner for now.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may have had enough of hard work, but something seems to keep you going. If there are no new career demands today, feel free to throw your energy into a creative or leisure activity. An older friend or relation needs advice which only you can give, so utter your words of wisdom when the time is right.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Later in the week the planets will be offering you additional financial inducements. Be prepared, and take decisive action now, including broadening your horizons and enhancing the quality of your life. Even in love, put your doubts to one side.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Family members will almost certainly be in a difficult mood and their desire for stability is bound up with much deeper emotional questions. Events which take place now are sufficient to force you out of a rut, and could even make sure that partners recognise that you were right all the time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Domestic priorities should take a back seat now that professional ambitions are intervening. It seems most important that you continue discussions, although do not expect decisions to be finalised yet. In fact, it may be another two or even three months before certainty is restored.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The planetary indications are contradictory, and you may be in something of a quandary. There’ll be domestic tension and a need for a rapid decision, but there are sufficient positive developments to keep your spirits up. You’ve still got too much on your mind though, and that won’t change for another couple of weeks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may expect good fortune in property matters, whether buying or selling. Fortunately, you have the right balance of optimism and commonsense, all of which should be sufficient to get you through the day successfully. At work take the long-term view and concentrate on quietly building up experience.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Relationships are always important to you. Indeed, it’s often said that in spite of your independent spirit, you can’t function properly unless you have someone to co-operate with. In many ways, current prospects could not be better. It’s all a question of doing things in the right order.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Mars may be sweeping you off your feet, sending a sudden burst of energy in your direction. Some of you may be exhausted by increased stresses and strains, and all of you must remember that partners and associates won’t automatically accept your decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You’re at the centre of affairs and you have everything to hope for from the future. The only drawback could be your suspicion that someone else is trying to do you down. Such fears are probably unfounded, but by recognising them you’ll be able to find reassurance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Accept that loved ones have the right to decide their own futures, but also be aware that there is someone who holds the key to your own affairs. You’re not always sure what you need from a relationship, but now is the time to come to terms with your desires.