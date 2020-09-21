Horoscope Today September 21, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The beginning of the week is bound to be dominated by questions of money, and what you can and can’t afford will be the overriding issue of the times. Don’t expect everything to be completed today, for there are further changes waiting in the wings.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A build-up of lively lunar alignments is already sending emotional ripples in your direction. The waters of life may soon be a little choppier than you would like, but you may use any changes in your routine as an opportunity for self-reflection.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may be concerned first with how to put your ideas into practice, and secondly with how to prevent certain other people from knowing exactly what you’re planning! Take trusted individuals into your confidence sooner rather than later, and you’ll stand a better chance of getting your way.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Think ahead. You may be concerned with the need to fulfill immediate responsibilities, but your day will be all the more successful if you have a long-term strategy. This, you see, will enable you to identify the underlying patterns in your affairs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The heart of all current questions concerns your ambitious desire to “be somebody”. If you fail to make any effort in this direction you will bring frustration upon yourself. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter whether you succeed or fail, just as long as you try.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

At home and in your private life, you should expect a fair degree of confusion. This is to be welcomed as a sign that change is being forced upon you, giving you the opportunity to make whatever improvements you feel are necessary. Try to ensure that everyone shares in the benefits.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

There is still a great deal to gain from being as generous as possible. Remember all those wise sayings about not living by bread alone, and realise that money is there to be used, not hoarded away. Your high hopes will come to nothing unless you actually get on and do something about them!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

This is a fairly powerful period emotionally, but in many ways less intense than you have come to expect at such moments. The cause celebre of the day could be money, and if you’re wondering just what is going on, give yourself a little more time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Get off to an efficient and organised start today. There is no time for early morning blues. Given that there may soon be a brief, stormy period at work, it’s in your interests to be fully prepared. In fact, you'd be advised to steal a march on people at home as well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It may be an overstatement to say that this is a moment for unrestrained pleasure, but it is certainly a fine time to give the highest priority to your personal creativity and desire for self-expression. And don’t let someone dent your enthusiasm, however hard they try.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Get back to basics today. For some of you, this could mean that home and family affairs take up so much time that you never actually get going on anything else. At work, try as best you can to create a cosy atmosphere. Make sure that colleagues know they can rely on you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You are very certain of your plans, but less sure about which of them should take priority! It is strange indeed how you can at once be so sure of the future, yet so typically undecided! A useful start would be to check out what you can actually afford.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd