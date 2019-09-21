Horoscope Today, September 21, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Libra, Leo, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo— check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although some people are inventive, others are belligerent. You’d be advised to watch your wallet and think very long and hard before making any rash commitments, especially financial ones. You don’t want to say ‘yes’ now, only to end up letting someone down.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Venus’ relationship with passionate Pluto is certainly stormy. You would be well advised to adopt a posture of considerable caution unless, that is, you are prepared for all the consequences. Only make decisive moves if you’re ready for anything!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Secret and hidden resentment is your enemy. You see, long-forgotten frustrations may build up to the point where you blow up at completely the wrong person. Channel your righteous anger into selfless purposes, and always try to give partners and rivals the benefit of the doubt.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The strongest planetary alignment in your chart suggests a combination of creative passion and social ambition. Woe betide the person who stands in your way! They are likely to find that you are much tougher than they thought. A word of advice: steer clear of financial risks.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Partners and loved ones still hold the key to your happiness. Also, recent unexpected developments at work don’t seem to have upset your confidence. It seems that it’s undercurrents in your personal life which pose the greatest threat, and complacency your major enemy.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

News from overseas, which should arrive over the next few days, may cause you to catch your breath. Travelling and other adventurous Virgos may expect excitement but should take absolutely nothing for granted. In addition to which, you’ll put in any effort to make sure that partners are happy and healthy.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Any financial commitment may be about to grow out of all proportion to the original aim. Only by savage pruning at the roots will you guarantee that potentially escalating costs can be cut. You’ll probably be taking some radical, even shocking, decisions next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

No matter how trying or upsetting the situation becomes, you must take very great care on the home front and consider the matter very carefully before sounding off. It is impossible to predict the outcome your actions may have on someone else’s feelings or behaviour.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your chart is showing spectacular developments. With some wonderful planetary aspects now in operation, you are primed to achieve a great deal indeed. If possible, keep your end up by demonstrating to all and sundry that you are no stranger to hard work and high principles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Feelings are running high and you’ll be in a mood to take risks. I think you’re in a strong position, but beware of false confidence, because there’ll be times when you pick up the wrong end of the stick. Harmless adventures may be best. Keep an eye on your wallet.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have a tendency to imagine that you can do without the support and co-operation of close friends and loved ones. Right now you’re liable to swing between never wanting to have anything to do with somebody ever again and making a total life-long commitment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There’s no reason why you should take all the responsibility, and nobody can complain if you decide to leave awkward issues to others. If you’re feeling introverted or withdrawn, it’s probably because you need some space and time on your own to think things over.