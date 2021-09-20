Horoscope Today, September 20, 2021: Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Venus aligns with mystical Neptune this week, a planetary picture which compounds the rather passionate set of alignments which are shaping current affairs. There will be too many who act first and think later, so it’s up to people of goodwill to replace a mood of competition with the spirit of co-operation.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The fascinating relationship between Mars and Uranus may yet prove to mark a turning point in your domestic and family affairs. The way forward at home is through hard work. In professional matters, the key to success lies in adopting a radically different approach.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Financial news could be optimistic, and it may be useful to team up with a partner in a long-planned enterprise. The most important pressures in your chart are social, so you’ll mix business with pleasure and cultivate useful contacts. Oh, and give a loved one the benefit of the doubt.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Interesting news may set you on a new course of action, and you will feel a sense of urgency. Use your imagination and follow hunches, especially if any short journeys are planned. In matters of the heart you’re hoping for the best – but you could be too pushy.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The current planetary patterns seem to be definitely beneficial, even though you may come close to despairing of a particular person. Bear in mind that other people are just incapable of committing themselves at the moment – and wait until the time is right.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There’s a lot of energy around, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t achieve your aims. If you’re in the property market, a little lateral or creative thinking should help cut through entrenched problems. And a word of advice – don’t feel rushed into making practical choices.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

This is unlikely to be a restful day. The planets are putting pressure on everyone, although from your point of view this is all very positive. Try socialising with colleagues you’d normally ignore. You might even consider welcoming rivals into your closest circle.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’ll only be as busy as you want to be, so arrange your schedule to suit your needs rather than those of friends and associates. There is every sign that decisions taken now will work out as planned, but only if you’re sensitive about putting them into practice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The accent is on domestic improvements, if only at the planning stage. There’s much to be said for taking a radical approach, even though this may not be well received by your more cautious relatives. The other factor you have to bear in mind is that children and younger relations require still more of your time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If travel is on the horizon, please get arrangements tidied up as soon as possible. Recent conditions may have been a little stressful, although by now you should have got the hang of your new responsibilities and duties. You will have implemented all necessary changes by the beginning of next week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Career-wise, you’re in for a busy time although your attention may be drawn more and more towards emotional complications and personal relationships. You must ask yourself what it is exactly that you want from a certain person – and then work out how you can get it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Lively conditions continue, although there’s no reason to join in with co-operative activities if you’ve something better to do. Disagreements will be made up with just a little effort and attention in the right quarters. Throwing money at problems may also help!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Catch up on all routine chores and you might achieve more than you intended. You may even get ahead of yourself, in which case you’ll be thankful for your foresight when pressures build up, possibly before the end of the week. And a word of warning – don’t take partners for granted!