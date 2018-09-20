Horoscope Today, September 20, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope Your Week Ahead, September 20, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces Horoscope Your Week Ahead, September 20, 2018: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It’s part of your character to be an individual, to strive to raise yourself above the common herd. This is why today’s stressful planetary alignment, which will be so difficult for many lesser people, will be wonderfully stimulating for you.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You’ve been sweeping a number of problems under the carpet – as is your right. But neither have you come to terms with the challenging situations which have been forced upon you, especially those resulting from home improvements and family complications. Such omissions must be remedied now.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If there’s any time left, then enjoy the calm before the storm. Today is one of those times when family members are liable to blow up, taking you completely by surprise. Yet any personal problems should be quickly resolved, partly because your intuitions are functioning to the full.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You’re in one of those old catch-22 situations, and whatever you say or do, close associates are still going to feel ignored or slighted. You must realise that this bad feeling has more to do with their own frustrations than with any failings on your part.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You obviously need to take the initiative if you are both to maintain the momentum you have already built up and keep control of the situation. One word of warning, though: do not blame partners or colleagues for problems that are nothing to do with them.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The last thing you want to do today is push your luck. You’re ambitious, it’s true, but a ferocious lunar aspect makes this a poor day to take risks, and that’s an understatement! Stick to tried and tested plans and chart a safe course through troubled waters.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Everything is up for grabs. The question is, how do you respond when associates seem so terribly out of sorts? Do you rush in and offer tea and sympathy? Or do you attempt to solve the underlying problems? Whatever course you choose, please be consistent.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You can play your cards either way. Even in your possible absence from work, professional alterations are afoot and personnel changes mean that very soon you will be working with new colleagues. All of you must reconsider your worldly ambitions, and one may have to be dropped.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Try taking a leap forward in time to the point two weeks from now when some sort of fresh start will be required at work. Think now about how you would handle such an eventuality and try and establish your priorities. After all, it is time for a change, isn’t it?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

By now you should be aware of the exact scale of a financial problem and its precise cost. Hopefully, all that is involved is a minor overpayment or excess charge on a purely mundane commitment. At work, you’ll do best by thinking about your tasks first, rather than assuming that you know everything already.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

Do your best to maintain good relationships and be ready to meet opportunities as they arise, no matter how difficult and awkward partners are determined to be. Background activities are working to your advantage, as will soon become patently apparent.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

The choice is not strictly between jaw-jaw and war-war, as the old saying goes. It may be best to combine the two. After all, there are battles to be fought on all fronts with resolve and determination. Your position is all the better precisely because partners can be so uncertain.

