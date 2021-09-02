Horoscope Today, September 2, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Be sure to make the most of any opportunity to spend extra time at home. There is everything to be gained from devoting more attention to family members, not least because one relation has an uncanny insight into the future. But are they right? You might not know just yet – so be cautious.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There are people who have a sad and sorry tale to tell, but there may be more imagination than substance in their complaints. The fact is that at such sentimental times as these, some folk enjoy self-pity and love their troubles. What can you do with them? You can try and cheer them up – that’s what!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should be pleased to hear that the recent magnificent relationship between the Sun, the source of male energy, and the Moon, the fount of femininity, is encouraging twelve months of emotional fulfilment and personal success. It’s your job to put that fine promise into practice.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Crown yourself queen, or king, for the day, and insist that everyone else listens to you. Whether you have a grasp of the real situation is doubtful, but I don’t think that will be any hindrance when it comes to convincing other people that you know exactly what is going on.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

There is a very good reason why you may be feeling a little under the weather – the Moon’s relationship to Uranus and Neptune is making you very sensitive to subtle celestial pressures and emotional uncertainties. A friend might disappoint you, but go easy on them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are now in an ideal position to force others to pay back whatever they owe you, although an emotional appeal may be necessary. As far as romance is concerned, discretion should be your watchword. You don’t want to shock anyone, or embarrass yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

At work you’ll do best if you see everyone as part of one vast happy family. If you should feel let down or undermined, it’s probably no more than a matter of recognising that your expectations were unrealistic. And if that’s the case, be more practical from now on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Nobody can deny that you’ve had to work hard recently, and I don’t think there should be any let-up just yet. However, unless you are completely blind to your good fortune, you should thank your stars for sending you the opportunity to stretch yourself to new limits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You may surprise partners and colleagues alike by your ingenuity and depth of vision. You are now considering the virtues of a fairly major move, and today it’s time to check out the financial issues. Money may not bring happiness, but it can certainly make it easier for you to achieve your aims.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Today’s lunar patterns should encourage you to speak out, formulate new plans, dream up fresh ideas and, what’s more, communicate these to other people! All constructive criticism should be appreciated, for even rivals may have your best interests at heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There are so many unusually powerful planetary aspects that you may not know where to start. It’s an ideal day to play it safe and press on with utterly necessary down-to-earth and routine chores. You might also have to decide whether to break a social tie, or go ahead, and grin and bear it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You should endeavour to remain calm and you will have a delightful day emotionally. Relations with children could prove particularly inspiring, and a cultural outing should be pleasantly diverting. That won’t stop other people expecting you to do more than your fair share, though.