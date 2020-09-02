Horoscope Today September 2, 2020: Leo, Sagittarius, Aries, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It seems that you are better at giving advice than receiving it, but don’t be surprised if people at home answer back. In love, romantic hopes are tied to domestic aspirations, which is in general a thoroughly good thing! An older relation might need a helping hand, by the way, so be ready.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are set to gain emotionally and financially. This is not the moment to turn the tables on people who have got the better of you, but it is a fine point at which to stop and consider what can be done when your chance comes. As I’m sure you understand, there’s no need to rush, and every advantage in moving at your own careful pace.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

A new partnership will bring great good fortune at home. First, though, you may have to face a little disappointment openly and courageously. Deal with this well and your eventual success will be all the greater. Plus, if you’re ready to experiment with new social activities you might find that you really do enjoy yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You should always remember that you were born under an ambitious sign and have much to accomplish. The moment you forget this and begin to imagine that you are always a sweet and sensitive person, you’ll miss major opportunities and your hopes will begin to unravel.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You should always take the long-term view and make a point of broadening your horizons at every turn. It is time to take care of your own needs and aspirations, making it apparent to one and all that you are to be toyed with no longer. People who think otherwise may be in line for a shock.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It’s all too easy to jump to conclusions. Have you considered the possibility that you have got someone all wrong? It may be that you have interpreted a partner’s behaviour more in line with what you would like to be the case, rather than in terms of what is actually true.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You should be less inclined to worry about partners’ and relations’ behaviour, for you will only get yourself all steamed up, and still be unable to do anything about it! At work, you should concentrate on getting on with people, as you might need loyal allies in the future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s a useful moment to consider your physical well-being, taking whatever decisions are necessary to get into shape with diet and exercise. There’s no need to go to extremes – just be sensible. And while you’re at it, pursue a new interest now, rather than putting it off for ever.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Some of your basic qualities are strengthened today, especially your adventurousness and your willingness to experiment with new lifestyles and ideas. Don’t be afraid to break out, just as long as you have taken whatever advice is essential to avoid failure and guarantee success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There are sound reasons why this is not a good moment to finalise relationship matters unless you are one hundred and ten per cent certain. It is, however, a perfect period in which to open yourself to new partnerships and make new life-long friends.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Whatever praise or approval you now receive will surely be well-deserved, but never let flattery go to your head. Plus, you should watch out for creeping complacency. If you rest on your laurels for a moment, opportunity may begin to slip from your grasp.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Costs may be increasing, but that is of little significance at the moment. What is very much more important is that you make a bid for romantic happiness. In the final analysis it’s all down to your ability to alter your perspective on one particular person.

