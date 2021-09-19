Horoscope Today, September 19: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

INDIAN EXPRESS HOROSCOPE SEPTEMBER 12, 2021

WHAT TO DO AND WHEN TO DO IT

Entertainment and romance……………….12th

Domestic and family matters……………..17th

Bargain hunting and shopping…………….16th

Selling……………………………….14th

Sport and outdoor life………………….13th

Travel………………………………..13th

INVESTMENT GUIDE

Sign new contracts, start new ventures……14th

Avoid new commitments…………………..–

Arrange business meetings and interviews….14th

Note tips and hunches…………………..16th

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sunday, September 12

You’re able to focus on the bigger picture, and that has to be good news. You see, not only is today filled with positive trends, but so is the coming year. Whatever happens over the next twelve months, you’ll be seeking to expand your horizons and broaden your experience.

Monday, September 13

Your chart favours long-term and loyal relationships, so you’ll do best if you stick close to people you know best and feelings which are tried, tested and understood. You’ll be concentrating on partnerships which help you to actually achieve your goals.

Tuesday, September 14

Practical matters come first but, once all the routine work and tough choices are out of the way, you’ll be able to explore some really quite adventurous options. You could be travelling to a place you’ve long wanted to visit, or investigating hidden dimensions.

Wednesday, September 15

You could face a year of positive challenges, some of your making, many not. Yet, whatever your choices, you’ll face the consequences, and you’ll end the year much wiser and more experienced. It’s a period when you could face dramatic opportunities and astrologers will be wishing you well!

Thursday, September 16

Home affairs seem to be the focal point for a change, but in fact these could tie in to a new career opening, perhaps to do with a partner. Does this seem likely yet? If not, do give yourself a little more time.

Friday, September 17

Take the lead. Your planetary formations highlight the need for clear communication if you’re accepting responsibility for group decisions and enterprises. You may follow your intuition in your own personal affairs and see where it carries you.

Saturday, September 18

You may have decided to break free from a tired old routine but are currently undecided as to what to do next. Wait a little while longer and use the present time to test the various options, trying out your plans on friends and relatives.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There may have been a certain amount of confusion surrounding domestic relationships, but with that magnetic planet Mars so energetic and active this should now begin to clear up. If you handle emotional affairs with your usual confidence, you’ll be able to take a more enlightened approach with partners.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Enthusiasm and spontaneity are your major strengths. For that simple truth you can thank optimistic, vivacious Venus, or you can take pride in your own ability to think positively. Do, though, carry on with all those little essentials that get you through your daily routine.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Spend as much time as you need considering the practical consequences of your actions. Also, please realise that what you believe to be true may be as important in shaping your actions as what actually is true. The big question, is will others agree with you? In fact, it might work out rather nicely if they don’t!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is no time to sit at home wondering what to do next. Mars, the most energetic planet by far, advises you to get out and actively seek opportunities. You might even agree to take part in pursuits which you once thought were way beyond your capabilities. News which was mislaid finally arrives.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The current jovial planetary picture brings hope, optimism and the will to create a better future. Life gets better as the week progresses, so make full use of offers and opportunities that come your way. Professional passions should be exercised to the full, by the way, for enthusiasm will always impress employers.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Consider travel plans, especially if foreign parts are beckoning. The point is that you crave change – and somewhere, somehow, your life needs added interest from a dose of something utterly different. First of all, though, family pressures must be settled, as you can’t leave any emotional loose ends lying around.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is aligned with your business zones so, in spite of justified caution your financial prospects should improve. You’ll be able to think clearly for a change, but must understand that the facts make no sense when taken out of context. Make an outstanding effort to see the world through other people’s eyes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon is moving this way and that, setting up a series of emotional challenges, giving partners the advantage. There might not be too much point in forcing issues, if there doesn’t seem to be any way that you can win. Co-operation is the key, and accept what other people have to offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You’re on a twelve-year cycle, so the main word of advice is to work hard and not to expect instant results. From the seeds you sow now, great things should result in three, six and even twelve months’ time. You might have to ask a partner to delay certain domestic plans, at least just for now, until you have checked the details.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The tide has turned and everything is now moving your way. This happy fact means that, strange as it may seem, even apparent difficulties and obstacles are conspiring to create welcome results: sometimes good fortune comes about in a curious guise! Make very sure that others share any benefits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Intensive lunar alignments with the very foundations of your chart indicate that, if everything is going according to plan, domestic affairs will now be causing fewer problems than in the past. However, the prospect of a major financial change reinforces your need to keep a clear and cool head at all times.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The stars are smiling on you. A certain amount of movement is taking place in upper reaches of your horoscope, which strongly suggests that you may be called away from your normal pastures, and new vistas could open up. You will almost certainly be able to charm others with your poetic words.