Horoscope Today September 19, 2020: Taurus, Cancer, Pisces, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, September 27 – October 3, 2020

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 21)

The most significant planetary movements of the past few weeks have raised intense financial dreams. It’s not always been easy but, for many of you, pleasant, romantic encounters have provided a welcome break from life’s relentless routine. Whatever has happened, you must now subject your domestic plans to a thorough scrutiny.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your solar chart’s best feature is that it allows you the freedom to withdraw from stressful and angst-ridden emotional confrontations and enjoy pleasurable and passionate encounters. Much depends on your willingness to alter your perspective. Pay a little extra care to finances lest you throw good money after bad.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Although there will still be times during the weeks ahead when you feel inspired, you must take note of planetary movements that are now advising you to be a little more down-to-earth and business-like. You’ll soon be changing your mind, shuffling your long-range plans, so don’t allow partners to pin you into a corner.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Many of the emotional and psychological undercurrents revealed in your current planets are very subtle and therefore tend to be overwhelmed by daily cares and concerns. However, I suspect that you are now aware that you have commenced, or are about to commence, a major new partnership cycle.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Although your energy is at a peak right now, you must not imagine that this situation will continue for ever. You must therefore use the current surge of emotional power to reform and revitalise your relationships in a spirit of compromise, not confrontation.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are famous for the ruthlessness of your logical brain, yet at times like these, you must temper the cutting edge of your ideas with an understanding of the frailty of the human condition. In other words, don’t expect people to deliver what is beyond their capacity or ability.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You must now move without delay to patch up the financial situation, especially to compensate for any bitterness or hurt which has resulted from recent conflicts or differences of opinion. You’re already feeling more buoyant emotionally. Next week will justify your optimism in a number of pleasant ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Today’s watery mood gives you all the emotional support you need. Leisure and travel stars are now both beneficial and highly stimulating, although many of you may have to adapt your plans at the last minute, in order to cope with changing circumstances. Can you make some spare time? Please try!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It’s time to catch up with yourself. Areas of your life which deserve extra attention include higher education and legal questions, both of which may implicate relatives or partners. Any crisis in holiday or travel plans should now be resolved, while relations with children should be made your top priority.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

When the phrase ‘lateral thinking’ was coined, it was exactly for the type of conditions that you meet today. Break out of old problems with radical, innovatory and revolutionary insights. And don’t be afraid to look back to the past. It may be that the old ways were the best ways – and it takes a Capricorn to acknowledge that one simple truth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The chances are that you will now have to lay down the law and let loved ones, partners and colleagues understand that they have definitely overstepped the mark. Yet you in your turn may bite off more than you can chew. One word of advice: don’t neglect your health. There is no time like the present for getting – and keeping – fit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are bound to be times over the coming days when your imagination takes off. But, then, it doesn’t require much to arouse your visionary ideals, does it? Your challenge now is to put your dreams into action, and to do that you may have to turn the clock back, taking a trip down memory lane.

