Horoscope Today, September 18, 2021: Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You can follow your dreams and take one further step into enabling a special fantasy to become a reality. You may also be tempted to cancel a social engagement, perhaps because a quiet life suddenly begins to look more attractive. Think twice, though, because you might regret it!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s still a lot of pressure around, more than you’re ready for. But what seems to be increasingly important is that you devote more time to social gatherings. A new acquaintance could soon become one of those special friends with whom you share a deep emotional bond.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Professional Geminians will be preoccupied with career ambitions, but those of you taking time off should involve yourselves in leisure pursuits which are competitive and could lead to status and prestige. You want to be recognised for your real skills – that’s no less than you deserve.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Long-distance contacts are important so, if you are travelling today you should be well in touch with your stars and, if you’re not, go ahead and make plans for the future. Keep an eye on legal questions, by the way, for you don’t want to overlook vital details while you have the chance.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A bout of extravagance and self-indulgence should be well-deserved, so don’t hold yourself back. You know better than anyone that you deserve a reward after all your recent struggles. Perhaps, in time, other people will realise it as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are bound to be pulled in two directions emotionally, but if you realise exactly why your desires are so contradictory, you’ll be well-prepared for the personal changes that are on the way. Oh, and don’t blame other people for problems of your own making!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Stay busy and make sure that other people are quite happy with your every move. There seem to be one or two chores which have unfortunately been left undone, and which are now a matter of urgency. Romantically, it will do you good to be closeted alone with a loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Never imagine that private and personal changes are over, just because the situation has calmed down. Everything that happens contributes to a fund of experience that will stand you in very good stead in the future. Besides, a critical financial point is now in the past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Family affairs require your attention, and the discussions you had earlier in the week should help you to deal with relations’ little complaints, as well as their hopes. In love, your expectations will be high and getting higher. But will they be too high for any mere mortal to meet? Perhaps!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You really have a very remarkable mind, even though it often goes unnoticed by your less sensitive friends and family members. One of your major qualities is an ability to persuade other people that you are in the right. This is a gift you should now cultivate!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have every right to feel proud of the way you have handled recent emotional upsets, but only if you have held back from accusing other people. There is no point in attributing blame in these situations, and it would be better to focus

on finding reasonable solutions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Now that the Moon is constructively aligned with your sign you can afford to be complacent – at least for a while. It’s not just a matter of putting your feet up, though. Much to your credit, you may also take control of situations which other people just seem unwilling, or unable, to handle.