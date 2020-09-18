Horoscope Today September 18, 2020: Scorpio, Leo, Libra, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

As the week draws to a close, partners seem even less disposed to agree than when it began. Yet so much of interest is being said that it would be a shame if you noticed only the insults and arguments. A passionate Moon restores your sense of pride and self-esteem, so if other people can’t get on, that is their problem!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It is unlikely that anyone will be interested in apologising for recent hurts or withdrawing grievous allegations. Yet the manner of your response is a question for you alone to decide. You will shortly be off on a new path at home, one which could change your life for ever – and in more ways than one!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury, your planetary ruler, may be the bringer of wisdom. Yet there is an irresponsible side to this celestial body, and it is this which is dominant today. There will be little inclination to compromise, so why don’t you stay away from controversial questions?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is no time for the thin-skinned and sensitive amongst you. The sensible members of your sign will be withdrawing into the safety of their protective shells, hiding in their personal emotional bunkers. If there’s anything you want to do, in any area of life, from climbing Mount Everest to flying to the Moon, from daily routine, to your wildest dreams, do it now.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Partners may be perfectly well-intentioned, but that doesn’t excuse them from responsibility for some of life’s biggest blunders. It is difficult to remember a time when the planets were less inclined to agree or see sense. However, there is one simple solution: keep smiling and remember that a sense of humour is vital.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Today is frankly far from dull. You will be better placed than most to extract the unusual, interesting and stimulating snippets from the disputes and arguments which seem to be raging amongst friends, partners and colleagues. However, gentle Taurean influences suit your earthy Virgoan temperament and see you through unscathed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

While you may feel under considerable personal pressure, these are just the sort of conditions in which your stronger qualities should come out. You really must now use all your considerable experience as a diplomat and fixer, to restore a level of peace and understanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Without in any way appearing to score points, you can now afford to say what has been on your mind for some time. It is possible, though, that nobody will take any notice, or even understand your message. And, if that is the case, why don’t you just bide your time and keep your secrets?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Clarity and honesty in your dealings with partners and colleagues over the next few days should ensure that you are not out of pocket. However, you must now rethink your financial plans. In love, partners could be excessively sentimental, yet sometimes you’ll find their refusal to face the future deeply irritating.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must speak your mind and get a number of frustrations off your chest. Yet, at the same time, you should be prepared for other people to say things which you may not want to hear. This is the price you must pay for honesty. Unfortunately, you have still to find out that the truth as you see it, is not the truth as partners see it!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

A deeply challenging planetary set-up indicates that an emotional tie remains a source of anxiety. Your work may suffer, as may your health, if you allow such fears and worries to continue. This is, by the way, an ideal moment for dealing with health matters, including your spiritual well-being.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There is no knowing exactly how current trends are to continue. However, your aim must be to create that sense of justice, integrity and fair-play which other people so conspicuously lack. As from tomorrow, you’ll be in a new, bright, decisive mood, so smarten up and get ready. Partners will expect the best!

