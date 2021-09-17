Horoscope Today, September 17, 2021: Gemini, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Life begins to calm down, although it may be some time before you realise it. You must understand that this is not a day for rushing ahead with practical tasks, but for taking things very carefully indeed. Today’s decisions may tie you up for a long time, so make sure they’re the right ones.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You are completely undecided as to where you should concentrate your energies, and your public or professional ambitions seem to conflict with your desire for domestic contentment or happiness. The contradiction may be more imaginary than real. I know that might not make it any easier, though!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The time is not yet right for firm decisions. However, if a provisional commitment has been made you should stick to it, at least until you know whether other people are going to fulfil their promises. If you’re worried that partners might prove unreliable, prepare your back-up plans.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is the right time to determine the best approach to be taken in relation to your long-term security, even on questions like who you want to live with and where. Other people need to be made well aware of their responsibilities to you, not to mention their duties to themselves!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If you’ve been feeling emotionally wobbly lately, you may now begin to make a rapid recovery. However, it will be some time before you are free of the practical complications which have developed over recent weeks. At least there’s a light at the end of the tunnel!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Optimism returns and secret fears, worries and suspicions should begin to clear. They will be dispelled partly by the increased social confidence shortly to be conferred by Venus and Jupiter. All you have to do is believe in yourself. I know that’s not easy, but you can do your best!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may already have found that other people have moved further than they originally intended. If at all possible, you should give partners time to adjust to the new situation, and offer them a helping hand when necessary. You know very well that a favour will be repaid in time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You have had your concerns about the future. Yet, given that professional affairs now seem certain to resolve themselves, domestic matters should follow. That’s the least you can expect, given the circumstances. Plus, keep financial plans under tight control while you still can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

One good thing which will result from recent difficulties is a renewed determination to take up a fresh interest or learn a new skill. This is just what you need to keep young and alert, and to build up your self-confidence. If you’re a little over-stressed at the moment, then it should pass soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This has undoubtedly been a difficult week for many people, but you have found it easier than most to steer a course through rocky waters. You may be out of pocket, but in the greater scheme of things that’s not too serious. Try to work out which of your worries are real and which are imaginary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The best, and worst, of the recent cosmic storms have now passed. If you wish to get on you should let bygones be bygones, and realise that while nothing can bedone about the past, the future lies in your hands. If a friend has offended you then remember, it might not be their fault. Be forgiving!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re gradually coming out of your shell, even though it will be another few months before you truly emerge from a solitary phase. You may accept any social invitations that are extended for next week, even if your first reaction is to say ‘no’. You never know – you might enjoy yourself!