Horoscope Today September 17, 2020: Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and other signs — check astrological prediction

Weekly Horoscope, September 27 – October 3, 2020: Pisces, Aries, Gemini, and other signs — check prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Please don’t worry if a professional matter now comes to a grinding halt. There are a great many developments yet to take place, and in this light a temporary delay is of little consequence. Mars, your planetary ruler, is still in an emotional state, and you may feel justified in blowing up, but make sure you hit the right target.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Go over all bills and demands for payment with a fine toothcomb. The reason is simple: at a time when the planets are indicating increased earnings, they may also cause extravagance and waste. You’re still in a romantic mood, so if you want to wallow in sentimentality, go ahead – and don’t let anyone put you off.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Venus and Jupiter combine so benevolently that you may count on negotiations or transactions being finalised on time. Such is the helpful nature of the current moment that you may also assume that the results will be in your favour. Partners should back you to the hilt, but only if you do the necessary persuading.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The world is in a state of flux and one particular tie or association is now being put to the test. It is not easy to know what to do for the best and you may wish to wait and respond to other people’s initiatives. You should have made up your mind by the end of tomorrow.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The answer to a current personal situation is well within your grasp. However, any optimism needs to be qualified by the recognition that other people may not share your perspective. You may be prepared for a possible reversal, only to be surprised by a sudden breakthrough.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

On the surface everything appears to be relatively straightforward. Yet the most perceptive among you are aware that intense and turbulent passions are boiling away below the surface. Happily, the Moon’s transit through your chart increases your chances of worldly success.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Your planets will be beneficial, benevolent and thoroughly enjoyable. We may look beyond light-hearted forecasts of pleasure and fun, and say one more thing about the current planetary line-up: you are being called to recognise the deeply spiritual realities which underpin your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Today’s surprising planetary configuration could produce some startling headlines. Whether you are personally drawn into confrontations and conflicts depends on your level of self-understanding and self-discipline. You seem to be well on the way to a new conquest, perhaps a romantic one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Partners are bound to be more than a little blunt. Rude, some would call it! Yet you can take the odd rebuke or criticism in good part and accept that you may be partially responsible for whatever is now taking place. The only problem is that you still don’t really understand what is making particular individuals so agitated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a fact that someone close to you has been hurt recently, even if unintentionally. It is now in your interests to come up with a plan to restore goodwill. If you can work out a formula to put harmonious relationships on a long-term basis and protect your own interests, so much the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may now feel even more like a square peg in a round hole, and your discomfort may be aggravated by people who are alternately reckless, impatient and unwilling to offer any concession or compromise. In love, take it easy, play it cool and wait for suitors and partners to make the first move.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The Sun is positioning you very subtly for your next big adventure. You should no longer care what people think or say. The problem is that colleagues are coming out with so many shocking statements that you must eventually close yourself off and get on with your own life.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Horoscope News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd