Horoscope Today, September 17, 2019: Pisces, Taurus, Libra, Leo, Scorpio, Virgo, Aries — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

If you’re a dreamy idealist, your stars are perfect – well, almost! Mars, your planetary ruler, conspires to join the general system of romantic planetary influences. You can indulge your merest whim but do consider postponing all practical and routine tasks.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A word for all you Bulls whose life is currently set on a down-to-earth and practical path. You must tread very carefully this week, for all will not be as it seems. What appears to be so certain today will be but a vague memory tomorrow, so this is no time for uncharacteristic hasty actions.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is hopefully causing a radical change in your mood. As the hours pass, you should be feeling much more expansive, hopeful and optimistic. You’re looking for ways to make some extra cash, but there may be savings to be had, first. It’s not necessary to take a gamble.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

With the Moon now denoting such qualities as self-sacrifice, we may conclude that this is a period of routine chores and responsibilities. Roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty. Actually you’re in a very strong position and should be able to get your way in love as in all things.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Having suffered financial loss in the past, you are bound to look for scapegoats. On the other hand, rather than dwell on what might have been, I suggest that you get on and make plans for the future. In matters of the heart, you’ll stand back and let partners take first place.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The current planetary set-up indicates that, after a number of false starts, you will finally find your feet. It’s time for lateral thinking: you may, if you wish, disregard professional and family pressures. Or at least you may postpone them until you are in a better position.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Venus, your graceful planetary ruler, is now taking you from a romantic alignment to Neptune towards a passionate one to Pluto. Over the next few days your resolve should therefore be stiffened. And yet it looks as if the meetings and encounters which are now on the cards could be delayed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s a mixed moment, emotionally. Although one particular romantic tie or involvement now seems to have weathered all kinds of storms, coming events may persuade you that you need to check whether you’re getting what you need out of it. And remember – it’s good to talk!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Work, travel and business are all featured strongly in your chart this week. On the one hand this suggests that intimate affairs will be down-played, yet your motivations will be no less personal for that. Somehow you have to explore your own past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s a general air of anticipation, and colleagues or associates appear to be on tenterhooks, waiting for something to happen. There may be a number of cul-de-sacs, red herrings and false starts before your long-term serious questions are answered.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your lunar movements should push you from a mood of introspection into one of adventure and openness to new experiences. The time for navel-gazing is in the past, the time for action is here. And, if you don’t see that yourself, partners will take a hand.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Professional negotiations should be conducted with determination – but also with great subtlety. If there’s anything you want from anyone at work, you’ll have to use all your cunning wiles to get it. Plus, just because everyone else thinks something is true, that doesn’t mean they’re right!