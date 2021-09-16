Horoscope Today, September 16, 2021: Leo, Virgo, Taurus and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s intense planetary alignment could find you moving towards increased social status and satisfaction. Other people will begin to look to you as the person who can express their hopes and implement their goals. Whether that’s a role that you’re comfortable with is another matter!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You could not ask for more support from your planets, and this is precisely why you can be confident that home and family matters will work out in your favour in the end. A romantic surprise will lift your morale some time over the next few days – hopefully!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

One of the most important features in your life, aside from moral and legal questions, could be a connection with a foreign country, perhaps a spiritual one. It seems likely that you could be travelling for business, or that some other serious matter will have to be settled.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Money is still an extremely important consideration, if not the most important factor. As from today, you may be able to move forward and start planning for the future, rather than being held back by the past. And, from tomorrow, you may begin to see the results of your labours.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Today’s marvellous Moon is at once extremely helpful and very difficult, which means that this is a time of contradictions and paradoxes. Success may bring burdensome responsibilities while failure may release you from unwelcome commitments. Nothing is as it seems!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Listen to your imagination. You may be under a great deal of pressure, but it’s from within, from your intuitions, that you will understand both the true nature of your personal commitments and find a way forward. A little quiet contemplation will help.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It looks very much as if children should be taking first place at home. Practical help is required, and self-discipline is vital if you are to maintain peace and harmony. It’s necessary that younger relations should be allowed to find their own way forward. That’s the bottom line!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

One family member is in trouble, another has never done better. You must be able to distinguish between those who need praise and those who require sympathy and support. Be sensitive and compassionate, and in return you’ll receive the help that you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You must take decisions only in terms of long-term interests and security. This is no time to risk everything on some rash impulse or other and, if you are tempted to stage a walk-out, you should think very carefully indeed. It’s not just your actions which matter, but their consequences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This is undoubtedly the right moment to determine your next cash initiative, but an emotional relationship could stand in the way. You should hold back unless you know you’ve got it exactly right. Partners must learn to respect your cautious approach – if they don’t already, that is!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Moon is forming a pleasing alignment with your sign today, which means that you’re at a turning point. Take it one step at a time and make self-discipline, consistency and integrity your major qualities. If all goes well, sincerity and hard work will be rewarded.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Both emotional and financial matters are now bubbling away. But what is truly important is your deep and profound imagination. This is the source of your current hopes, which need to be encouraged, and fears, which need to be reassured. If you’re not certain what to do next, look at what more experienced people are up to and learn from their example.